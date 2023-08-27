SOMERSET — Corbin’s boys’ cross country team started the season off on a positive note by placing second in the Cougar Prowl Invitational on Saturday.
The Redhounds turned in a runner-up effort, finishing with 67 points while West Jessamine took home first-place honors with 48 points.
Corbin’s Connor Messer finished fifth overall with a time of 17:35.86. Also placing in the top 15 we’re Nolan Brock (12th, 18:20.00), Koby Perkins (13th, 18:25.21), and Ethan Slone (14th, 18:25-58).
For a complete list of Corbin runners participating in the event, please see below.
Cougar Prowl Invitational
Team Scores
1. West Jessamine 48, 2. Corbin 67, 3. Lexington Christian 102, 4. John Hardin 107, 5. Bell County 109, 6. LaRue County 149, 7. Southwestern 175, 8. Jackson County 213, 9. Wayne County 217, 10. North Hardin 276, 11. Lincoln County 300, 12. Somerset 338, 13. Pulaski County 353.
Corbin Individual Results
17:35.86 - Connor Messer - 5th place
18:20.00 - Nolan Brock - 12th place
18:25.21 - Koby Perkins - 13th place
18:25.58 - Ethan Slone - 14th place
18:37.69 - Christopher Rose - 23rd place
18:45.95 - Caleb Terrell - 25th place
19:29.61 - Coleman Anderson - 38th place
20:37.35 - Jonathan Norris - 49th place
20:37.71 - Kobe Dixon - 50th place
20:40.84 - Eli Maynes - 53rd place
20:44.23 - Jayce Stewart - 54th place
20:54.51 - Ben Teague - 61st place
21:52.65 - Ethan Lester - 75th place
21:58.52 - Preston Hampton - 78th place
23:00.00 - Lincoln Calico - 89th place
