The Corbin Redhounds used a 14-run second inning to cruise to a 22-7 blowout win over the Barbourville Tigers at home on Monday night in the 13th Region matchup.
The Redhounds belted 19 hits on the night and drove in 20 of their 22 runs in the win. It is the 12th time this season that Corbin has scored double digit runs in a game. They have a record of 11-1 win scoring more than 10 runs in a single contest.
The win against Barbourville on Monday was the Redhounds’ 10th in their past 13 games. Coach Cody Philpot said despite a rough start on defense to start the night, the Corbin offense picked up the slack on their way to the blowout win.
“Our bats came out hot and we were able to overcome a bit of a slow start defensively,” said Philpot. “These next two weeks are very important to keep improving as we get ready for the postseason.”
Jacob Baker and Kade Elam powered Corbin at the plate on Monday. Elam had a home run, a double, and a single, while Baker finished with a home run and two singles. Walt Landrum added two doubles and a single, while Cam Estep had two doubles.
Bradric Helton had a triple and a single. Jeremiah Gilbert and Mo Carmichael each doubled once, while Cameron Combs singled once.
Philpot said some of his players have been on a roll at the plate lately, while others have been in a bit of slump. He said he was glad to see everyone put the bat on the ball.
“Our guys were patient at the plate and were able to produce,” said Philpot. “Kade Elam has been on fire as of late and Baker finally got to see his productivity land in the scorebook. He’s been hitting it hard, so it was good for him to have a big night tonight at the plate.”
Baker started on the mound for Corbin and took the win. She pitched two innings, allowing just three hits and two earned runs. Mark Prewitt came on in relief and pitched one inning. He allowed just one hit and one earned run, while striking out two.
Barbourville took the lead to start the game, scoring one run in the top of the first. Corbin responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, taking a 3-1 lead.
The Tigers’ offense came alive in the top of the second inning. They scored five runs and took a 6-3 lead over the Redhounds. Corbin’s offense exploded in the bottom of the inning. They scored 14 runs and never looked back, cruising to the 22-7 win in just three innings.
With the win, Corbin improved to 17-11 on the year. They will return to action on Tuesday, traveling to take on Clay County.
