FORT WALTON, FLORIDA — The Corbin Redhounds fell to 1-3 during their stay at the Fort Walton Beach Bash with a 5-1 loss to Olentangy Berlin on Thursday.
The Redhounds' (5-3) bats remained cold with Corbin scoring only a run for the second consecutive game.
The game was tied at one apiece entering the bottom of the second inning before the Bears scored three runs, and then added another run in the bottom of third inning.
The Redhounds managed only five hits in the loss, and committed three errors on defense.
Mikey Neal drove in Corbin’s lone run while finishing with a hit. Kade Elam, Walker Landrum, Cam Estep, and Noah Cima each finished with a hit.
