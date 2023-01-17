CORBIN — After dropping a 55-51 decision to Danville Christian to open the New Year a few weeks back, Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds got revenge on Tuesday, delivering a 79-52 loss to the Warriors.
Led by another balanced scoring attack, Corbin managed to record its 10th win.
“What a good win for our team,” Pietrowski said. “We were frustrated when they beat us over at their place. I felt we had opportunities and just didn’t get it done. We came out with a chip on our shoulder tonight. Proud of my kids.
“Probably one of the better defensive efforts I can remember us having in quite a while,” he added. “I thought Eli (Pietrowski), Zander (Curry), and Trey (Worley) attacked the glass well tonight.
“I’m excited to see the balance we have displayed of late,” he added. “Six guys in double figures tonight. We are just gonna keep grinding. We still have tons of room for improvement. Appreciate the effort my kids have given to our program. They have a desire to be great.”
Kade Elam led Corbin with 14 points while Marc Warren, Pietrowski, and Carter Stewart each scored 12 points apiece. Hayden Llewellyn added 11 points while Worley finished with 10 points.
Corbin will shift its focus to Friday’s home district matchup with South Laurel at 7:30 p.m.
The Redhounds defeated the Cardinals last week, 62-53.
