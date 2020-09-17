RICHMOND — Corbin’s domination on the pitch continued during Thursday’s road matchup with Richmond Model.

The Redhounds scored early and often during their 8-1 win over the Patriots while running their record to a perfect 4-0 mark. Corbin has outscored its opponents 28-2 this season.

Jose Torres led the way Thursday with three goals while Austin Wise added two goals. Chesney Jacobs, Kyle Webb, and Gabe Cima each scored a goal apiece.

The Redhounds will travel to play district rival South Laurel on Saturday at 5 p.m.

