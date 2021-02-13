CORBIN — Just when it looked as if Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds were going to be counted out as a regional contender, they’re making the prognosticators believers once again.
Corbin notched its third win in a row on Saturday by upending Pineville, 88-53. In doing so, the Redhounds evened their record at 6-6 with games scheduled against Williamsburg, Lynn Camp, and Clay County this upcoming week.
Hayden Llewellyn led Corbin with 26 points while Dakota Patterson added 17 points, Trey Worley and Brody Wells each scored 12 points apiece.
Both teams came out shooting the ball red-hot in the first quarter. Patterson scored 10 points while Llewellyn added nine points to give the Redhounds a slim 25-20 advantage.
Llewellyn added five points in the second quarter while Brody Wells and Patterson each added four points apiece to allow Corbin’s advantage to grow to 44-34 at halftime.
Pietrowski’s squad put the game out of reach in the third quarter by outscoring the Mountain Lions, 24-8. Llewellyn had the hot-hand during the period, scoring 12 points to allow the Redhounds to take a commanding, 68-42, lead into the fourth quarter.
Worley scored eight points during the game’s final eight minutes while Zander Curry added seven points allowing Corbin to wrap-up the 35-point win.
