KNOX COUNTY — The Corbin Redhounds are one game closer to the region championship following a 9-2 win over the Knox Central Panthers in Tuesday night’s first round 13th Region Baseball Tournament matchup.
The Redhounds (27-10) opened up Tuesday’s game with three runs in the first inning but the Panthers (15-12) were able to answer with two runs to cut down Corbin’s lead. A three-run second inning allowed the Redhounds to extend their lead and take control of the game, as neither team scored again until the Redhounds found a way to home plate in the fourth inning. Corbin secured the win with two runs in the seventh inning.
“Any time you can get a win in the region, especially against a rival like that, it’s an emotional game,” said Coach Cody Philpot. “You’ve got to win or go home, so it was a good win for us.”
The Redhounds wasted no time on Tuesday night with Corbin’s Kade Elam hitting a double in the first inning on a line drive to allow Bradric Helton to open up the night with a run. The Redhounds were able to score two more runs in the first inning to secure a 3-0 lead.
The Redhounds let two runs get away from them in the first inning allowing the Panthers to quickly answer with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, including a run scored on an error and a run scored on a walk, cutting the Redhound lead to just one run, 3-2.
Corbin was able to extend their lead in the second inning with three runs. A bunt by Corbin’s Jeremiah Gilbert and an error by Knox Central catcher Cayden Collins allowed Corbin’s Evan Poore a chance to score while Helton and Cameron Combs helped to push two more runs in, in the top of the second inning, giving the Redhounds a 6-2 lead over the Panthers.
Both teams struggled to score anymore until the top of the fourth inning when Gilbert was able to advance to third base on a wild pitch and then stole home plate to score another run in for the Redhounds to extend Corbin’s lead to five runs, 7-2.
Poore and Gilbert found two more runs for the Redhounds in the top of the seventh inning following an error by Knox Central to secure a seven-run lead, 9-2. The Redhounds found three easy outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to hold the Panthers and secure the win.
Philpot said he was impressed with Cruz Cima’s effort on the mound, as he pitched for three and two-thirds innings, allowing zero hits and only two runs while striking out five. Elam, Helton and Mark Prewitt combined to put in relief effort on the mound, with Helton striking out four and Elam and Prewitt each striking out one.
Poore led with two hits on Tuesday night while Elam, Walker Landrum and Mo Carmichael each had one hit on the night. Five different Redhounds were able to find one RBI apiece.
With the win, the Redhounds will advance to the semifinals of the 13th Region Baseball Tournament and will face the Clay County Tigers Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at South Laurel.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Philpot said. “They are a well-coached team, they have some good arms there, so it’ll be a competitive game and we’ll have to be ready for them in from the beginning.
“We’re going to have to be ourselves — throw strikes, make the plays, don’t give up any free bases, take a good plan to the plate and battle, and take advantage of timely opportunities.”
