The Corbin Redhounds' 4x800 meter relay team of John Hail, Noah Bonnell, Connor Messer and Sean Simons are state champions in the KHSAA Class 2A Track & Field State Championship. The relay team claimed the title after a 8:07.20 run on Friday.
The Corbin High School boys track and field team ended with a sixth place overall finish on Friday, while the Lady Redhounds did not score in their events.
The Redhounds had several athletes add to the point total leading them to their overall finish.
Junior Hayden Llewellyn took second in the boys high jump completing the 6-6 mark.
Senior Treyveon Longmire placed third in the boys long jump with a jump of 21 feet, 10.25 inches. Longmire also earned points for his team with a seventh place finish in the 100 meter dash with a 11 second run.
Senior Sean Simons garnered a fifth place finish with a 800 meter run of 1:58.62.
The boys 4x400 team of Tye Stevens, Kyle Webb, Sean Simons and Connor Messer completed their relay with a time of 3:30.17 for fifth place to earn four points for the boys team overall.
The boys 4x100 meter relay team of Brandon Baker, Seth Mills, Hayden Llewellyn and Treyveon Longmire also added points for the team with a sixth place finish. The relay team completed the run with a time of 44.05.
Junior Tye Stevens grabbed eighth in the boys 400 meter dash with a 51.78 run to get a point for the team.
Others who competed at the state championship:
The boys 4x200 meter relay team of Brady Lanham, Kyle Webb, Brandon Baker and Tye Stevens finished 11th with a 1:33.77 run.
Senior Lauren Faulkner finished 12th in the girls pole vault, completing the 7-6 mark.
Sophomore Maddie Jo Russell placed 12th in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.63.
Freshman Parker Stacy took 13th in boys pole vault, completing the 10-6 mark, while junior Dylan Stacy finished 16th with a 10-0 mark completion.
Sophomore Connor Messer took 14th in the boys 400 meter dash with a 52.46 run.
Eighth grader Jaycee Frye finished 16th in the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 5:53.
The girls 4x800 meter relay team of Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Sophy Jones and Savannah Mayer finished 17th with a time of 11:17.12.
Junior John Hail complete his 1600 meter run with a time of 4:51.24 for a 17th place finish.
The girls 4x200 meter relay team of Olivia Jones, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson and Emma Ashurst finished 18th with a time of 1:55.53.
Junior Clem Sell finished 19th with 37-11.5 in the boys triple jump.
Senior Treyveon Longmire also finished 19th in the boys high jump completing the 5-8 mark.
Eighth grader Jaycee Frye took 19th in the girls 800 meter run with a time of 2:42.16.
The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Maddie Jo Russell, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson and Emma Ashurst took 20th with a 53.58 run.
The girls 4x400 meter relay team of Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Olivia Jones and Emma Ashurst completed their relay with a time of 4:43.58 to come in 22nd.
