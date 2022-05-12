CORBIN — The Corbin Redhound tennis team finished regular season play notching another win, knocking off Knox Central, 7-1.
“We had two important matches that was important for the regional tournament seeding,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “Corbin’s number two doubles team defeated Knox Central’s number one team of Brendan Bingham and Kaleb Abner, 7-5, 6-1.
This match should help the Corbin duo to be considered for the number two seed.
“In singles, Corbin’s Nate Hill played Knox Central’s Alex Smith, the defending 2021 regional champion. Alex won 7-5, 6-1. Nate has played strong out of region opponents all year long and his experience and stamina were evident in the court today.”
Corbin 7, Knox Central 1
Singles
No. 1 Nate Hill (C) lost to Alex Smith (KC), 7-5, 6-1
No. 2 John Ball (C) def. Landen Mills (KC), 8-2
No. 3 Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Michael Mills (KC), 8-1
No. 4 Ben Mynatt (C) def. Hayden Payne (KC), 8-0
No. 5 Sahil Patil (C) def. Nick Perkins (KC), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Daniel Byrley/Ball (C) def. Kaleb Abner/Brandon Bingham (KC), 7-5, 6-0
No. 2 Schuhmann/Mynatt (C) def. L. Mills/M. Mills (KC), 9-8 (7-3)
No. 3 Jacob Frazier/Tanner Marcum (C) def. Payne/Perkins (KC), 8-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.