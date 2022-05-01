CORBIN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhounds tennis team improved to 18-2 after defeating both GRC, and Pikeville this past weekend.
Corbin handed the Cardinals a 9-0 loss while defeating the Panthers, 8-1.
“We had nice wins for this weekend with victories over Pikeville and GRC,” he said. “These out-of-region matches have helped our mental toughness and all of our players are playing with a high level of confidence.”
Saturday’s Match
Corbin 9, GRC 0
Singles
No. 1 Dylan Koen (C) def. Tennyson Prater (GRC), 75, 5-3, (retired)
No. 2 Nate Hill (C) def. Hayden Cecil (GRC), 8-0
No. 3 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Gratz McCraith (GRC), 8-0
No. 4 Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Connor McCraith (GRC), 8-0
No. 5 John Ball (C) def. Jack Perdue (GRC), 8-0
No. 6 Tanner Marcum (C) def. Mason Boley (GRC), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Byrley/Ball (C) def. Cecil/C. McCraith (GRC), 8-1
No. 2 Hill/Schuhmann (C) def. Prater/Perdue (GRC), 8-3
No. 3 Jacob Frazier/Ben Mynatt (C) def. G. McCraith/Boley, (8-1)
Friday’s Match
Corbin 8, Pikeville 1
Singles
No. 1 Nate Hill (C) def. Merrick Byers (P), 8-0
No. 2 Dylan Koen (C) def. Camden Bartley (P), 8-0
No. 3 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Dylan Street (P), 8-5
No. 4 John Ball (C) def. Owen Sizemore (P), 6-1
No. 5 Harrison Schuhmann (C) lost to Barrett Caudill (P), 8-5
No. 6 Tanner Marcum (C) def. Samuel McCoy (P), 8-3
Doubles
No. 1 Byrley/Ball (C) def. Caudill/Street (P), 8-2
No. 2 Schuhmann/Hill (C) def. Parsons/Tackett (P), 8-1
No. 3 Mynatt/Frazier (C) def. T. Sizemore/O. Sizemore (P), 8-4
