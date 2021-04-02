CORBIN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhounds tennis team improved to 4-1 after blanking Somerset, 9-0, in tennis action.
The Redhounds dominated on both singles and doubles play, coming away with six wins and three wins, respectively.
Corbin 9, Somerset 0
Singles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet (C) def. Satterly (S), 8-0
No. 2 Camdon Harris (C) def. Sobieck (S), 8-0
No. 3 Dylan Koen (C) def. Hail (S), 8-0
No. 4 Leighton Cornett (C) def. Hever (S), 8-2
No. 5 Nate Hill (C) def. Blankenship (S), 8-0
No. 6 Daniel Byerly (C) def. Santiago (S), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Maguet/Koen (C) def. Satterly/Sobieck (S), 8-0
No. 2 Harris/Cornett (C) def. Hall/Hever (S), 8-1
No. 3 Harrison Schuman/Ben Mynatt (C) def. Gates/Blankenship (S), 8-1
