Corbin's Camden Harris picked up an 8-0 win during singles action against Somerset. | Photo by Darla Maguet

CORBIN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhounds tennis team improved to 4-1 after blanking Somerset, 9-0, in tennis action.

The Redhounds dominated on both singles and doubles play, coming away with six wins and three wins, respectively.

Corbin 9, Somerset 0

Singles

No. 1 Quinn Maguet (C) def. Satterly (S), 8-0

No. 2 Camdon Harris (C) def. Sobieck (S), 8-0

No. 3 Dylan Koen (C) def. Hail (S), 8-0

No. 4 Leighton Cornett (C) def. Hever (S), 8-2

No. 5 Nate Hill (C) def. Blankenship (S), 8-0

No. 6 Daniel Byerly (C) def. Santiago (S), 8-0

Doubles

No. 1 Maguet/Koen (C) def. Satterly/Sobieck (S), 8-0

No. 2 Harris/Cornett (C) def. Hall/Hever (S), 8-1

No. 3 Harrison Schuman/Ben Mynatt (C) def. Gates/Blankenship (S), 8-1

