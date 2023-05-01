CORBIN — Corbin’s boys tennis team continues to roll with only a couple of weeks remaining in regular season play.
Corbin turned in a 3-0 record this past week with wins over Knox Central, North Laurel, and Henry Clay.
Quinn Maguet picked up a big win in singles play against Knox Central’s defending region champion Alex Smith. Maguet rolled to a 7-5, 6-0 victory while the Redhounds’ No. 1 seeded doubles team of Nate Hill and John Ball won an important match against North Laurel’s Jasper Jones and Derek Vaughn, 6-0, 6-1.
“I was very pleased with our play this week having three tough matches and being victorious in all of them,” Corbin coach Eric Maguet said. “We need to continue to improve moving into the last two weeks of the season into the region.”
Corbin 8, Knox Central 1
Singles
1. Quinn Maguet (C) def. Alex Smith (KC), 7-5, 6-0
2. Tanner Marcum (C) lost to Travis Smith (KC), 6-2, 6-4
3. Connor Middleton (C) def. Ethan Miller (KC), 8-0
4. Jacob Frazier (C) def. Noah Partin (KC), 8-0
5. Sahil Patil (C) def. Hayden Payne (KC), 8-0
6. Tanner Smallwood (C) def. Nick Perkins (KC), 8-0
Doubles
1. Nate Hill/John Ball (C) def. Smith/Smith (KC), 6-4, 6-4
2. Ben Mynatt/Jacob Frazier (C) def. Ethan Mills/Partin (KC), 8-0
3. Middleton/Patil (C) def. Payne/Perkins (KC), 8-0
Corbin 8, North Laurel 1
Singles
1. Connor Maguet (C) def. Zaid Salim (NL), 6-0, 6-0
2. Tanner Marcum (C) def. Jackson Gilbert (NL), 6-2, 6-3
3. Nate Hill (C) def. Jasper Jones (NL), 8-3
4. John Ball (C) def. Derek Vaughn (NL), 8-3
5. Sahil Patil (C) def. Colton Cunagin (NL), 9-8
6. Tanner Smallwood (C) def. Finn McArdle (NL), 8-5
Doubles
1. Hill/Ball (C) def. Vaughn/Jones (NL), 6-0, 6-1
2. Ben Mynatt/Jacob Frazier (C) def. Cunagin/McArdle (NL), 6-2, 6-0
3. Connor Middleton/Patil (C) lost to Salim/Gilbert (NL), 9-8
Corbin 4, Henry Clay 1
Singles
1. Quinn Maguet (C) def. Milo Johnson (HC), 6-1, 6-1
2. Tanner Marcum (C) lost to Rohan Sarravan (HC), 7-5, 6-4
3. Connor Middleton (C) def. Mason Johnson (HC), 6-2, 6-3
Doubles
1. Nate Hill/John Ball (C) def. Trimble/Swayzer (HC), 6-2, 6-3
2. Ben Mynatt/Jacob Brazier (C) def. Sujudi/Ingram (HC), 6-1, 6-3
