The Corbin Redhounds, defending 13th Region champions, opened the 2022 tennis season by hosting Somerset. Corbin swept all the singles and doubles matches, winning, 9-0.
The No. 1 doubles team for Corbin, Dylan Koen and Quinn Maguet opened the match by defeating Somerset’s No. 1 doubles 8-0.
“Dylan and Maguet were the No. 5 seed in the 2021 state tournament and state quarter finalist in doubles. They have worked extremely hard during the offseason and both players have improved their doubles skills even more,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “This was a good opening match win for all the players. We have been working extremely hard in practice on singles and doubles and all the players were able to demonstrate their tennis skills on the court today.
“I am excited to see this team grow as we are playing one of the toughest out-of-region schedules when compared to our previous years,” he added. “We have set our goals high both individually as players and collectively as a team.”
Corbin boys will host Greenwood Wednesday at 6 p.m., and then will travel to Centre College on Saturday to play Boyle County and West Jessamine.
