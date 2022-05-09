1

Corbin handed Henry Clay a 7-0 loss this past week in boys’ tennis action. | Photo by Les Dixon

CORBIN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhounds are finishing regular season play strong, nothing another win against a non-regional opponent by defeating Henry Clay, 7-0.

“Impressive win today against Henry Clay in Lexington,” Hart said. “All of our players contributed to the team victory today. This was our 12th match against strong out of region teams. This schedule has definitely helped us prepare for post-season play which will begin on May 18. We are playing with a high level of confidence and skill.”

Corbin 6, Henry Clay 0

Singles

No. 1 Nate Hill (C) def. Jonah Trimble (HC), 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 Harrison Schumann (C) def. Will Sajad (HC), 6-3, 5-7, 10–6

Doubles

No. 1 Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (C) def. Walters/Swazey (HC), 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Daniel Byrley/John Ball (C) def. Johnson/Saravanan (HC), 6-1, 6-4

No. 3 Ben Mynatt/Jacob Frazier (C) def. Hixon/Rodgers (HC), 6-4, 6-3

No. 4 Tanner Marcum/Sahil Patil(C) def. D. Ingram/J. Ingram (HC), 6-2, 6-2

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you