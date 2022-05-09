CORBIN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhounds are finishing regular season play strong, nothing another win against a non-regional opponent by defeating Henry Clay, 7-0.
“Impressive win today against Henry Clay in Lexington,” Hart said. “All of our players contributed to the team victory today. This was our 12th match against strong out of region teams. This schedule has definitely helped us prepare for post-season play which will begin on May 18. We are playing with a high level of confidence and skill.”
Corbin 6, Henry Clay 0
Singles
No. 1 Nate Hill (C) def. Jonah Trimble (HC), 6-2, 6-3
No. 2 Harrison Schumann (C) def. Will Sajad (HC), 6-3, 5-7, 10–6
Doubles
No. 1 Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (C) def. Walters/Swazey (HC), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Daniel Byrley/John Ball (C) def. Johnson/Saravanan (HC), 6-1, 6-4
No. 3 Ben Mynatt/Jacob Frazier (C) def. Hixon/Rodgers (HC), 6-4, 6-3
No. 4 Tanner Marcum/Sahil Patil(C) def. D. Ingram/J. Ingram (HC), 6-2, 6-2
