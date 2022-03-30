CORBIN — Corbin’s boys’ tennis team improved to 7-2 after upending Whitley County in an important regional matchup with the Redhounds coming away with an 8-1 victory.
Corbin will be back in action at home Thursday in another regional matchup against South Laurel.
“It was a good win today against Whitley County,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “We were able to play all of our players today. It is always helpful when you can move a player up in the lineup to where they can play stronger competition.”
Corbin 8, Whitley County 1
Singles
No. 1 Nate Hill (C) def. Canyon Freels (WC), 8-1
No. 2 Harrison Schuhmann (C) lost to Dhaval Patel (WC), 4-8
No. 3 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Mason Strunck (WC), 8-0
No. 4 Ben Mynatt (C) def. Garrett Sharp (WC), 8-1
No. 5 Tanner Marcum (C) def. Blake York (WC), 8-0
No. 6 Sahil Patel (C) def. Ben Sharp (WC), 8-2
Double
No. 1 Dylan Koen/Quinn Maguet (C) def. Freels/Patel (WC), 8-0
No. 2 John Ball/Byrley (C) def. Strunk/Sharp (WC), 8-0
No. 3 Jacob Frazier/Mynatt (C) def. York/Sharp (WC), 8-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.