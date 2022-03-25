CORBIN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhound tennis team improved to 4-1 overall after rolling past Barbourville, 9-0, on Tuesday.
The Redhounds only lost six games the entire match and will now prepare for this weekend’s Greenwood Invitational.
“It was a good win for Corbin today because all 10 of our players contributed to the team victory,” Hart said. “It is always good when players can move up in the line up and play better competition. “Barbourville’s Coach, Gavin Gray, is building a nice tennis program in his first year of coaching,” he added. “He was a tennis standout at North Laurel and has a wealth of knowledge to contribute to his team.”
Corbin opens the tournament with Louisville Collegiate on Friday at 4:15 CST. The tournament will continue Saturday morning.”
Singles
Corbin 9, Barbourville 0
No. 1 Nate Hill (C) def. Michael Smith (B), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Harrison Schumann (C) def. Steven Smith (B), 6-0, 6-2
No. 3 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Jojo Gambrel (B), 8-0
No. 4 John Ball (C) def. Nate Popejoy (B), 8-0
No. 5 Ben Mynatt (C) def. Jake Mansfield (B),
8-0
No. 6 Jacob Frazier (C) def. Dalton Alsip (B), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet/Dylan Koen (C) 6-0, 6-1 def. Smith/Smith (B)
No. 2 Byrley/Ball (C) def. Gambrel/Popejoy (B), 8-0
No. 3 Tanner Marcum/Sahil Patel (C), 8-3
