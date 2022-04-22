LONDON — Corbin improved to 13-2 after handing North Laurel a 7-2 loss in boys tennis action on Tuesday.
The Redhounds won five singles matches and two doubles matches to pick up another regional win.
“Our boys defeated a good North Laurel team in London , 7-2,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “This was an important win at North Laurel against one of the top teams in the 13th Region.
“Nate Hill had an important win at No. 1 singles against Mahir Neeraj, 6-0, 6-2. Nate executed his game plan well today. All our players rose to the challenge and competed well in this regional contest.”
North Laurel coach Bob Smith said he was pleased with the fort his team gave, and was impressed with No. 2 seed Zaid Samim’s, 6-2, 6-3 win over Corbin’s Harrison Schuhmann.
“I’m very happy for Zaid,” he said. “He's had a really good last two days for us vs South and Corbin. Also pleased with how Derek Vaughn came back from a big deficit to almost pulling it out.”
Boys
Corbin 7, North Laurel 2
Singles
#1 - Nate Hill (C) def. Mahir Neeraj (NL) 6-0, 6-2
#2 - Zaid Salim (NL) def. Harrison Schuhmann (C) 6-2, 6-3
#3 - Quinn Maguet (C) def. Will Walton (NL) 8-0
#4 - Daniel Byrley (C) def. Lucas Ball (NL) 8-1
#5 - John Ball (C) def. Jasper Jones (NL) 8-2
#6 - Tanner Marcum (C) def. Derek Vaughn (NL) 9-7
Doubles
#1 - Maguet/Dylan Koen (C) def. Walton/Jones (NL) 6-0, 6-0
#2 - Byrley/Ball (C) def. Walton/Jones (NL) 6-0, 6-0
#3 - Neeraj/Salim (NL) def. Ben Mynatt/Jacob Frazier (C) 8-6
Extra matches
Sahil Patil (C) def. Colton Cunagin (NL) 6-1
Marcum/Patil (C) def. Cunagin/Finn McArdle (NL) 6-4
