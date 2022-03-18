CORBIN —Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhound tennis team suffered their first loss of the season but not before putting up a fight against Greenwood.
The Redhounds dropped a 5-4 decision, winning two games in singles, and doubles play.
“This was a very good match for us against one of the state’s top programs,” Hart said. “Greenwood finished third in last year’s state tournament team standings. Corbin finished 10th. Because of our 6-3 format our players were able to play singles and doubles with the best two-of-three sets for each.
“This was an outstanding match for Corbin because all of our players were challenged and we had to work hard on the courts which will improve our tennis skills and help our conditioning,” he added. “Even though we lost 5 to 4, we improved our confidence as a team, and being tested on all courts helps the coaches identify our players' strengths and weaknesses.”
Greenwood 5, Corbin 4
Singles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet (C) lost to Dylan Detridge (G), 5-7, 1-6
No. 2 Dylan Koen (C) def. Gang Zheng (G), 6-2, 6-4
No. 3 Nate Hill (C) def. Landon Trinh (G), 6-1, 3-6, 10-4
No. 4 John Ball (C) lost to Seth Thomas (G), 5-7, 2-6
No. 5 Daniel Byrley (C) lost to Johnathan Foust (G), 4-6, 4-6
No. 6 Ben Mynatt (C) lost to Tyler Sherrod (G), 1-6, 0-6
Doubles
No. 1 Maguet/Koen (C) def. Zheng/Thomas (G), 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 Ball/Hill (C) lost to Detridge/Trinh (G), 6-3, 1-6, 5-10
No. 3 Byrkley/Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Foust/Kupchella (G), 6-3, 7-6
