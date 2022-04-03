CORBIN — Corbin’s boys’ tennis team continued to roll on Thursday, defeating regional foe South Laurel, 8-1.
The Redhounds won five singles matches while sweeping all three doubles matches.
“It was another good regional win against a much-improved South Laurel team on a cold, windy night,” Corbin coach Curt Hart said. “All the Redhounds have improved in both singles and doubles as we approach the halfway point of our season.
“In a regional matchup in number one singles, eighth-grader, Nate Hill, had an impressive win over South’s Will Wagers, 6-0, 6-0. Also in doubles, our number two regional team of John Ball and Daniel Byrley are developing good chemistry on the court. They have an impressive 8-0 win today at number one doubles in tonight's match.”
Corbin won’t be back in action until after spring break when they host Williamsburg on Tuesday, April 12.
Corbin 8, South Laurel 1
Singles
No. 1 Nate Hill (C) def. Will Wagers (SL), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Josh Collins (SL), 8-0
No. 3 John Ball (C) def. Lucas Johnson (SL), 8-0
No. 4 Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Jacob Parman (SL), 8-5
No. 5 Ben Mynatt (C) lost to Keston Kemper (SL), 8-6
No. 6 Tanner Marcum (C) def. Luke Brown (SL), 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Ball/Byrley (C) def. Johnson/Parman (SL), 8-1
No. 2 Hill/Schuhmann (C) def. Wagers/Collins (SL), 8-0
