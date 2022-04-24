CORBIN — Curt Hart’s Corbin Redhound tennis team turned in a solid week of work, defeating Clay County, North Laurel, South Laurel, and Oneida Baptist.
“I am pleased with how all of our players have improved from the beginning of the season,” Hart said. “We still have work to do to prepare for the regional tournament that begins in three weeks.”
Hart was especially pleased with the way his team played against South Laurel.
“It was another good region win at South Laurel for our team,” he said. “Our top three players, Quinn and Dylan in doubles, and Nate Hill in singles, sat out today to let the other players move up in the lineup.
“Freshman John Ball had a big win at number one singles against South Laurel’s Will Wagers,” Hart added. “John has worked very hard on his skills during the off-season and it is showing in his strong singles and doubles performances this season. This team has bonded well together this season and it is evident each time they step on the court to play singles or doubles. All of our players enjoy competing and working together to improve their tennis skills.”
Friday’s Match
Corbin 9, Oneida Baptist
Singles
No. 1 Nate Hill (C) def. Samuel Cho (O), 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Alex Gritton (O), 8-0
No. 3 Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Paul Kwon (O), 8-2
No. 4 Ben Mynatt (C) def. Caleb Monday (O), 8-0
No. 5 Jacob Frazier (C) def. Jack Kim (O), 8-2
No. 6 Tanner Marcum (C) def. Junhee Yang (O), 8-1
Doubles
No. 1 Quinn Maguet/Dylan Koen (C) def. Cho/Gritton (O), 8-0
No. 2 John Ball/Byrley (C) def. Monday/Kwon (O), 8-0
No. 3 Frazier/Mynatt (C) def. Kim/Yang (O), 8-0
Thursday’s Match
Corbin 9, South Laurel 0
Singles
No. 1 John Ball (C) def. Will Wagers (SL), 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 Daniel Byrley (C) def. Josh Collins (SL), 8-1
No. 3 Ben Mynatt (C) def. Keston Kemper (SL), 8-2
No. 4 Harrison Schuhmann (C) def. Jacob Parman (SL), 8-2
No. 5 Jacob Frazier (C) def. Lukas Johnson (SL), 8-6
No. 6 Tanner Marcum (C) def. Luke Brown (SL), 8-2
Doubles
No. 1 Byrley/Schuhmann (C) def. Parman/Johnson, 8-0
No. 2 Mynatt/Frazier (C) def. Tate Combs/Kemper (SL), 8-1
No. 3 Marcum/Sahil Patil (C) def. Parker Huffman/Eli Buckles (SL), 8-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.