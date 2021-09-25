ELIZABETHTOWN — Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds saw their four-game win streak come to an end on Saturday after losing a 3-2 heartbreaker to Davies County during the Bruins Classic.
Corbin (11-4) posted a 1-1 mark during its stay in Elizabethtown after defeating Collins 3-1 on Friday.
Saturday’s Game
Davies County 3, Corbin 2
The Redhounds hooked up in another thriller but the roles were reversed as Davies County scored on a corner kick during the 79th minute to beat Corbin, 3-2.
Both teams played relentless defense during the first half leading to a scoreless tie at halftime.
Davies County got on the scoreboard during the 55th minute but Jose Torres tied the match at one apiece during the 55th minute.
The match remained tied until the 67th minute when William Colgate’s pass led to Nick Vincent’s goal to tie the match at two apiece.
The Redhounds answered with a goal for their own six minutes later as Webb found the back of the net as Torres was credited with the assist.
The game remained tied until the final minute as
Friday’s Game
Corbin 3, Collins 1
The Redhounds spotted Collins a 1-0 lead before rallying to pick up the 3-1 win on Friday.
The game was close throughout and Collins held the 1-0 advantage until the 68th minute when Kyle Webb (assist by Gabriel Canineu) tied the contest at one apiece.
With the momentum switching into Corbin’s favor, it only took the Redhounds a minute to take the lead for good as Jose Torres scored during the 69th minute while giving his team a 2-1 lead.
Torres put the game away during the 79th minute by scoring a goal (assist by Rex Norvell) as the Redhounds wrapped up the two-goal win.
