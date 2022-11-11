CORBIN — To no surprise, Corbin has done it again.
The Redhounds picked up their sixth straight shutout win after their 49-0 victory over Letcher County Central on Friday.
Corbin got themselves on the board very early with just over two minutes elapsed into the contest. The handoff from Kade Elam to Cameron Combs got the Redhounds a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Hounds kept the momentum going when Combs went off to the races with about a 56-yard touchdown run to get Corbin a 14-0 lead with 7:14 left in the first quarter.
Combs ran for another 43 yards to bring the Redhounds to the 2-yard line, but the snap was not good, and Letcher recovered it, turning it over on the 13-yard line.
The Cougars didn’t make it far before having to punt, and the Redhounds would take it from the 15-yard line.
The Redhounds would score off a screen pass to Carter Stewart with eight minutes left in the first half, and would then make it 21-0.
The Hounds would go on to score yet again, making it 28-0 with 6:36 left in the first half.
Combs ran again for 30 yards to score for the Redhounds, and then completed a 2-point conversion, making it 36-0 and a running clock going into halftime.
In the beginning of the second half, freshman Cole Stevens ran for 49 yards to extend the Redhound lead to 42-0 with 10 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.
Cam Estep would add the finishing touches after a 33-yard run to secure the 49-0 win for Corbin.
The Redhounds will move on to the Elite Eight of the Class 4A playoffs, and will be back in action next Friday.
