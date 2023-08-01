JONESVILLE, VIRGINIA — The Corbin Redhound boys golf team participated in a tri-match, and came away with a second place finish while participating against Lee County, Virginia, and Rye Cove, Virginia.
The Redhounds shot a 355 to finish in second place while Lee County took home first place honors with a 296. Rye Cove turned in a third place effort with a 415.
“We knew going in, Lee High was very good,” Corbin coach Joe Roberts said. “They probably felt they could have played a lot better and they shot 296, any time you can shoot a team score under 300, you can just about win everything.
“Every player in our top seven is trending towards better golf and a couple are trending very fast,” he added. “It’s exciting to witness.”
All six of Corbin’s players beat their average scores while also beating their team low score.
“Biggest opportunity as a team is course management,” Roberts said. “Assistant Coach Robert Gray went over to Virginia Sunday and played the course with the players to get familiar with the course.
“We are getting better at hitting quality golf shots,” he added. “We were able to take advantage of Par 5s and stop taking so many penalty shots.”
Will Freeman turned in an 84 while Ethan Mott finished with an 88. Brody Faulkner shot a 91 while Hayden Webb finished with a 92. Bradyn Parmon turned in 94 while Cruz Cima shot a 106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.