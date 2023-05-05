WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County is firing on all cylinders at the right time.
Angela Singleton’s Lady Colonels captured their season-best fifth win in a row after handing Knox Central an 8-5 loss on Friday.
Whitley County (12-19) received a stellar pitching effort from Kenzie Lunsford, who pitched a complete game while allowing eight hits and only two earned runs in the win. She also struck out eight batters.
The Lady Colonels overcame four errors in defense by taking advantage of the Lady Panthers’ (6-10) eight miscues while outhitting Knox Central, 10-8.
Morgan Huddleston turned in a 3-for-4 hitting effort while driving in a run and scoring three times.
Jadynn Johnson turned in a 2-for-3 effort while driving in a run.
Ryleigh Petrey had a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Amber Brown and Payton Hurst each finished with a hit, an RBI and a run scored apiece.
Kara Canada delivered a run-scoring hit while Hallie Huddleston finished with a hit and scored once.
“Our bats weren’t what I wanted to see tonight, we did put the ball in play but we didn’t adjust as much as I would have liked the girls to,” Singleton said. “It was almost as if they were flat tonight. They were able to come away with the win on senior night which is awesome and I don’t want to take away from that. But we still have some things to improve upon.”
Aubrey Jones led Knox Central with two hits and three runs scored while Hannah Melton delivered two hits, an RBI, and one run scored. Reese Hill also added two hits.
