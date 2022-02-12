CORBIN — Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds captured their ninth win in a row by defeating Oneida Baptist on Saturday, 82-66.
Corbin (19-6) was without the services of leading scorer Hayden Llewelyn (college visit) and Zander Curry (injured early, had to leave the game), but still found a way to pull through with the 16-point victory.
“I’m extremely proud of our effort today.,” Pietrowski said. “We excreted a lot of energy in last night's game and still came back today and responded well.
“I’m really happy with the way Kade Elam, Hunter Newberry, and Johnathon Jackson played today. We were shorthanded and they stepped in and didn’t miss a beat.”
Brody Wells scored 22 points in the win while Carter Stewart continued his red-hot play, tossing in 18 points. Kade Elam finished with 16 points while Trey Worley added 11 points, and Eli Pietrowski scored 8 points.
“Both Carter and Brody produced yet again for us as well,” Pietrowski said. “They are leaders on our team for sure. Eli and Trey continue to add that needed balance to our lineup. They both rebounded, distributed, and shot the ball well.”
The Redhounds trailed 23-18 at the end of the first quarter and 35-34 at halftime before outscoring the Mountaineers, 48-31, in the second half.
Pietrowski’s squad is scheduled to host Southwestern Monday with the game scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
“I like our mindset right now,” Pietrowski said. “We are practicing hard and having the desired carry over to the floor.”
Corbin 82, Oneida Baptist 66
Oneida Baptist 23 12 13 18 66
Corbin 18 16 21 27 82
Oneida Baptist (66) — Marcum 21, Roard 14, Suith 9, Tyree 14, Faisal 8.
Corbin (82) — Newberry 5, Curry 2, Worley 11, Stewart 18, Elam 16, Wells 22, Pietrowski 8.
