CORBIN — Don’t look now, but the Corbin Redhound soccer team is red-hot.
After starting the season with a 1-4-1 mark, the Redhounds have now won four matches in a row.
Corbin ran its district win streak to 23 games after upending Whitley County, 4-0, during Senior Night.
Coach Roger Taylor’s squad has now won four consecutive matches while outscoring their opponents, 9-2, during the process.
“We had a good performance today in the downpour,” Corbin coach Roger Taylor said. “It was great to honor the seniors that have worked so hard to get here. Colby Johnson scored two perfectly placed long range goals, Rizzo Cima of course had to score and Greysun Niehaus scored a nice penalty.”
Colby Johnson scored Corbin’s first goal (assisted by Logan Wise) to give his team a 1-0 edge during the 16 minute mark.
Johnson scored two minutes later on a free kick from 30 yards out, pushing the Redhounds’ lead to 2-0.
Rizzo Cima took a pass from John Ball and found the back of the net during the 39th minute as Corbin found itself ahead 3-0 at halftime.
Greysun Niehaus connected with a penalty kick during the 68th minute to put the finishing touches on the Redhounds’ win.
“Greysun joined the team his senior year, pushed himself to get in shape and lost a ton of weight, and has really been working overtime on his technique and I’m so glad it paid off with a goal,” Taylor said. “We are looking forward to Monday night at 7 p.m. when we host OBI for homecoming and our last district seed game. We need a big crowd to come support the team and help us lock up the No. 1 seed.”
Corbin can wrap-up the 49th District’s top seed with a win over Oneida Baptist at home on Monday. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
