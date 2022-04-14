CORBIN — A five-run fifth inning moved Lynn Camp one step closer to capturing its first-ever 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament championship.
The Lady Wildcats broke open a four-all tie to defeat Pineville, 9-4, to advance to Friday’s championship game.
Lynn Camp’s Alissa Crumpler turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort (a double and a triple) at the plate while driving in five runs and scoring two times. Olivia Dozier was 2-for-3 with two RBI while Gabriella Carollo collected two hits and scored twice. Hanah Lay drove in a run and finished with a hit while Katie Miller and Halle Mills also finished with a hit apiece.
Mills picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 16 batters while surrendering four hits and three earned runs.
Lynn Camp will host the winner of Barbourville and Jackson County on Friday at 6 p.m.
