CORBIN — Corbin's dominance has proved itself time and time again, and that did not change on Thursday when the Redhounds won their 4th straight championship.

The Redhounds are now 14-6-1 and 5-0 against region opponents. North Laurel fell to a 10-8-2 record, and 3-2 within the region (both losses against Corbin).

Gabe Cima scored first, within five minutes into the contest, giving the Redhounds an early 1-0 lead over North Laurel. He followed up with another goal, giving Corbin a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Braydon Van, and Gabe Cima scored within the first 10 minutes into the second half, giving Corbin a commanding 4-0 lead over the Jags.

With 14 minutes remaining, Sheel Patel increased the Redhounds' advantage to 5-0.

North Laurel began to gain a little momentum, Jackson McCowan and Tanner Broyle scoring two goals in less than a minute, but the damage had already been done, to make the final score 5-2.

Both teams will advance to the Regional Tournament which will be held at Corbin Primary. The dates are still to be determined.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you