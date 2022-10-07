CORBIN — Corbin's dominance has proved itself time and time again, and that did not change on Thursday when the Redhounds won their 4th straight championship.
The Redhounds are now 14-6-1 and 5-0 against region opponents. North Laurel fell to a 10-8-2 record, and 3-2 within the region (both losses against Corbin).
Gabe Cima scored first, within five minutes into the contest, giving the Redhounds an early 1-0 lead over North Laurel. He followed up with another goal, giving Corbin a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Braydon Van, and Gabe Cima scored within the first 10 minutes into the second half, giving Corbin a commanding 4-0 lead over the Jags.
With 14 minutes remaining, Sheel Patel increased the Redhounds' advantage to 5-0.
North Laurel began to gain a little momentum, Jackson McCowan and Tanner Broyle scoring two goals in less than a minute, but the damage had already been done, to make the final score 5-2.
Both teams will advance to the Regional Tournament which will be held at Corbin Primary. The dates are still to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.