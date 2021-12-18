MOREHEAD — Austin Horn’s Whitley County Colonels have recovered nicely since dropping their first game of the season last week.
Whitley County is now 5-1 after picking up two wins over the weekend during the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge.
The Colonels defeated host Rowan County on Friday with a 69-65 decision while upending Lewis County on Saturday, 53-41.
According to the KHSAA website, Whitley County is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, Dec. 28 against Crittenden County.
Saturday’s Game
Whitley County 53, Lewis County 41
The Colonels fell behind 12-8 in the first quarter but outscored Lewis County, 45-29, the remainder of the game to pick up a 53-41 win.
Ashton Reynolds led Whitley County with 20 points while Jamie Fuson added 12 points.
Whitley County 53, Lewis County 41
Whitley County 8 20 15 12 53
Lewis County 12 14 6 9 41
Whitley County (53) — Reynolds 20, Anderson 8, Mahan 5, Fuson 12, Petrey 3, Queener 5.
Lewis County (41) — Liles 11, T. Gerike 12, Box 1, Collins 8, Noble 4, McGlone 2, H. Gerike 3.
Friday’s Game
Whitley County 69, Rowan County 65
The Colonels built an 11-point lead and had to hold off a furious rally by Rowan County in the fourth quarter before winning, 69-65.
Jackson Petrey led Whitley County with 22 points while Brayden Mahan scored 16 points, Bryce Anderson finished with 13 points and Ashton Reynolds scored 11 points.
Whitley County 69, Rowan County 65
Whitley County 16 17 20 16 69
Rowan County 14 12 16 23 65
Whitley County (69) — Reynolds 11, Mahan 16, Anderson 13, Fuson 4, Petrey 22, Queener 3.
Rowan County (65) — Hammonds 4, Ingles 8, Collins 8, Wilburn 8, Alderman 33, Watson 2, Maxey 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.