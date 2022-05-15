SOMERSET — Whitley County capped off regular season play by winning its season-best 10th game in a row.
The Colonels improved to a 13th Region-best 24-10 after upending Pulaski County, 10-3.
Whitley County received a stellar effort from its pitching staff as Tyler Rose started and tossed four innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out five batters. Grant Zehr, Mason Croley, and Brady Bargo combined to pitch the final three innings, allowing four hits, and no runs while striking out six batters.
Caden Petrey’s home run in the first inning led the charge for the Colonels as Whitley County scored two runs in the first inning before the Maroons tied the game at two apiece after three innings of play.
The Colonels took control with two runs in the fourth inning while adding five more runs in the fifth inning. They added an insurance run in the sixth inning to secure the seven-run victory,
Petrey led Whitley County with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate while driving in four runs and finishing with one run scored. Zehr finished with a 2-for-3 effort while driving in two runs, and scoring twice. Croley finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Logan Bennett collected a hit and an RBI. Sam Harp had a hit and scored twice while Bryce Anderson finished with a hit, and a run scored. Andrew Stack scored once in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.