CORBIN — Tony Pietrowski became the winningest coach in Corbin Redhounds' history on Thursday night when his squad defeated the Whitley County Colonels 79-63 in the 50th District showdown.
Pietrowski tied the record on Thursday in a win over Harlan County but surpassed Corbin's great Harry Taylor one day later. Taylor coached from 1943–to 1964 and finished his career with 441 wins. Pietrowski picked up win No. 442 on Friday, moving him into the top spot, in his two decades as the Redhounds’ Coach.
Pietrowski, who has won four 13th Region titles in his tenure at Corbin, credited the players, coaches, school, and community for having such a successful career leading the Redhounds.
“This is a special milestone for me. I’m honored,” said Pietrowski. “I’ve been blessed with outstanding support, amazing players, brilliant assistant coaches, and a tremendously supportive community.”
It was not only a big night for Pietrowski, but for his team, as well, after coming off of a signature win against Harlan County and taking care of business against the Colonels.
After scoring 32 points against the Black Bears on Thursday, standout guard Hayden Llewellyn powered the Redhounds to the win on Friday with 29 points. Brody Wells finished with 14 points and Trey Worley added 10.
Corbin controlled the game from the opening tip and never allowed Whitley County within striking distance. The Redhounds took a 36-24 lead at the half, after leading by 10 at the end of the first quarter.
Kade Elam helped keep things going in the third quarter, knocking down a big three-point shot, while Wells poured in six points in the period, helping the Redhounds extend their lead to 57-44 heading into the fourth. Llewelyn scored 11 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth and Carter Stewart added four, as Corbin cruised to the 79-63 win.
Pietrowski said he thought his team displayed some fatigue coming off of their game on Thursday, but they will have time to rest up before their next time on the court.
“We played a solid game tonight. I’m proud of my team. We did show a bit of wear from Thursday’s game,” said Pietrowski. “We will have a few days of rest and then an extended stretch of practices. We have lots of areas we can get better in for the push towards the postseason.”
Ethan Keene led Whitley County with 17 points on the night. Ashton Reynolds added 16, while Jamie Fuson scored 15.
With the win, the Redhounds moved to 14-6 overall and 4-2 in district play. They will take a week off of games before traveling to play Clay County next Saturday. Whitley County will face off against Barbourville on the road on Monday.
Corbin 79, Whitley County 63
Corbin 17 19 21 22 79
Whitley County 7 17 20 19 63
Corbin (79) — Llewellyn 29, Wells 14, Worley 10, Zander Curry 7, Pietrowski 7, Carter Stewart 6, Elam 6.
Whitley County (63) — Keene 17, Reynolds 16, Fuson 15, Mahan 2, Anderson 3, Downs 6, Queener 4.
