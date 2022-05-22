SOMERSET — The Corbin Middle School baseball team fought back from a 10-1 deficit to defeat Northern Pulaski on Sunday to capture the Kentucky East Semi-State Championship. Corbin will be back in action next weekend to participate in the State Middle School Tournament’s Final Four at Lindsey Wilson College.
featured popular
RALLY HOUNDS: CMS fights back from 10-1 deficit to capture East Semi-State Championship
- By Les Dixon Staff Writer
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Daniel Levi Hoskins, son of Cody and Jessica (Florence) Hoskins was born into heaven on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his sister, Charley Faith Hoskins. He is survived by his parents, Cody and Jessica (Florence) Hoskins, siblings, Hadley, Braylee, and Gabriel, grandparents…
Most Popular
Articles
- Louisa man makes Top 3 on 'American Idol'
- Whitley County Primary Election 2022 Results - Elliotte gets top votes for sheriff, Wilson gets Republican bid for jailer
- Man arrested after allegedly striking woman with machete multiple times
- Two males die in wrong-way, head-on crash in Knox County
- Drug, sexual abuse charges among 30 Whitley indictments
- Whitley County Republican sheriff candidates for Primary Election 2022
- Whitley constable candidate facing rape indictment in Pulaski County
- Trooper not charged for January shooting
- Whitley County man sentenced to life in prison for violent kidnappings
- American Idol’s Noah Thompson honored in Louisa, Ky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.