LONDON — Carly Mink’s South Laurel Lady Cardinals turned out to be their own worst enemy during Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to Middlesboro.
The Lady Cardinals (2-2) committed five errors which led to four unearned runs during their loss to the Lady Yellow Jackets.
Katie Jervis allowed four hits, and two earned runs in the pitcher’s circle while striking out five batters.
“It was a tough loss but we have a lot to learn from it,” Mink said. “I was proud of the team for fighting back at the end but we just came up short. We are going to have to be more disciplined at the plate and be stronger on defense.”
Middlesboro built a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. The Lady Yellow Jackets added a run in the top of the second inning while South Laurel answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the second inning.
Middlesboro added a run in the third inning and two more runs in the fourth inning to increase its lead to 6-2 before Mink’s squad began to rally.
The Lady Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning while adding another run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut its deficit to only one run but they couldn’t get any closer.
Amara Horn led South Laurel with two hits and an RBI while Jaylyn Lewis finished with a hit and two RBI. Brooklyne Allen, and Kaylie Depew both had a hit and RBI apiece while Madison Worley and Addison Baker each had a hit apiece.
The Lady Cardinals will be back in action Thursday on the road against Perry Central. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
Monday’s Game
South Laurel 18, Lincoln County 0
The Lady Cardinals only needed four innings to knock off Lincoln County, 18-0.
South Laurel scored four runs in the first inning, eight runs in the second inning, and six runs in the fourth inning to wrap up the victory.
The Lady Cardinals pounded out 13 hits and were led by a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the plate by Makayla Blair. Blair finished with two RBI, and two doubles. Jaylyn Lewis finished 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBI, a double and three runs scored. Addison Baker collected two hits, two runs scored, a double, and a triple along with a game-high five RBI.
Katie Jervis finished with two hits, three runs scored and two RBI while Brooklyn Allen and Madison Worley each delivered one hit, one RBI, and two runs scored apiece. Kaylie Depew turned in a 1-for-1 effort at the plate while Bailey Frazier, Amara Horn, and Aubree Laster each scored one time.
Jervis picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing two innings while striking out three batters and finishing with a hit and two walks. Audrey Likins tossed an inning allowing a hit while striking out a batter.
