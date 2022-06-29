South Laurel 12-year-olds

South Laurel’s run in the 12-year-old District 4 All-Star Tournament came to an end on Wednesday after dropping a heartbreaking 8-6 decision to Tri-City. | Photo by Darrin Spencer 

CORBIN — South Laurel’s run in the 12-year-old District 4 All-Star Tournament came to an end on Wednesday after dropping a heartbreaking 8-6 decision to Tri-City.

South Laurel dug an early 7-0 hole entering the bottom of the third inning before putting up a fight.

Darrell Kilburn’s squad scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning and added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut their deficit to 7-6 before Tri-City added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning to secure the win.

Ryleigh Bretz hit a home run in the loss while finishing with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Kinlee Ertel finished with two hits and a run scored while Lauren Wilkerson and Lauren Collett each finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece. Faith Brummett and Alyssa Joseph each finished with a hit apiece while Harper Jackson scored once.

