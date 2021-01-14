CORBIN — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday, a 59-57 setback to Bell County.
The Lady Redhounds (4-1) trailed by double digits in the first half before rallying to make a game of it.
Bell County led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter while building a commanding 35-26 advantage at halftime.
Corbin entered the fourth quarter facing a 49-38 deficit before outscoring the Lady Bobcats, 19-10, during the final eight minutes before coming up short two points.
Kallie Housley led the Lady Redhounds with 18 points while Bailey Stewart added 10 points and Shelby Stewart and Lauren Faulkner each finished with eight points apiece.
Corbin is scheduled to be back in action Saturday at home against Pulaski County. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start.
