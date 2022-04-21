LOG MOUNTAIN — It wasn’t the best game Lynn Camp played this season but the Lady Wildcats battled and managed to pull off a come from behind 7-6 win over Bell County on Thursday.
Lynn Camp (15-4) was staring at defeat, three outs away from seeing its four-game win streak get snapped but a run-scoring triple by Charity Steele and a run-scoring groundout by Cambree Prewitt cut the Lady Wildcats’ deficit to 5-4.
Chelsea Hendrickson followed with a run-scoring double that tied the game at five apiece, forcing extra innings.
Alissa Crumpler’s lead-off single that scored Halle Mills in the top of the eighth inning increased Lynn Camp’s lead to 6-5 while Hanah Lay hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Crumpler, pushing the Lady Wildcats’ advantage to 7-5.
That’s all relief pitcher Savannah Thacker would need to pick up the win. She surrendered one run in the bottom of the seventh inning but managed to seal the deal for the Lady Wildcats, who notched their fifth win in a row.
Thacker came in relief of Mills in the sixth inning and tossed three innings, allowing no hits and no earned runs while striking out four batters.
Mills tossed five innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs while striking out eight batters.
Crumpler led Lynn Camp at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in two runs and scoring once. Steele was 2-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored while Prewitt and Hendrickson each delivered two hits and one RBI apiece.
Lay had a hit and two RBI while Mills finished with a hit and two runs scored. Gabriel Carollo had a hit and a run scored.
