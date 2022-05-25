WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams dominated during Tuesday’s Class A, Region 6 Track and Field meet.

The Yellow Jackets took home first place honors with 158 points while the Lady Yellow Jackets turned in a second-place effort with 116 points. Lynn Camp’s girls’ team participated and placed 10th overall with 17 points.

Williamsburg’s boys’ team captured four first-place efforts with Robert Schwarz placing first in the 800 Meter Run and the 1600 Meter Run. Joseph West won the Discus event while the yellow Jackets’ 4x800 Meter Relay team won first place honors.

The Lady Yellow Jackets took home five first-place efforts as Madison Peace dominated by winning the 100 Meter Dash, the 200 Meter Dash, and the 400 Meter Dash. Lylah Mattingly won the 300 Meter Hurdle event while Alana Mah placed first in the High Jump event. Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe finished in first place during the 1600 Meter Run event.

For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

Class A, Region 6 Track and Field Meet

Boys’ Team Results

1. Williamsburg 158.50, 2. Somerset 94, 3. Harlan 75.50, 4. Leslie County 71, 5. Middlesboro 51, 6. Jackson County 31, 7. Breathitt County 22, 8. Owsley County 18, 9. Barbourville 16, 10. Pineville 14, 11. Riverside Christian 2, 12. Hazard 1, 12. Cordia 1.

Boys’ Individual Results

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

11.60 Martin Shannon 4th

400 METER DASH

55.36 Martin Shannon 2nd

56.40 Chase Meddles 5th

800 METER RUN

2:16.74 Robel Schwarz 1st

2:24.30 Nick Baird 3rd

1600 METER RUN

5:04.67 Robel Schwarz 1st

5:22.34 Nick Baird 3rd

3200 METER RUN

12:09.21 Nick Baird 3rd

110 METER HURDLES

19.50 Hunter Thomas 2nd

21.56 Cade Hatcher 4th

300 METER HURDLES

46.01 Max Rose 2nd

48.80 Hunter Thomas 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

46.22 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:41.27 Relay Team 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:04.17 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

9:30.69 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

5-8 Nate Goodin 3rd

LONG JUMP

18-9.5 Ben Hale 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

40-1.5 Ben Hale 2nd

38-7.25 Riley Chinn 4th

POLE VAULT

10-6 Riley Chinn 3rd

8-6 Ben Hale 5th

DISCUS

138-3 Joseph West 1st

108-1 Zach Bowen 5th

SHOT PUT

48-1.25 Bronson Bates 2nd

Class A, Region 6 Track and Field Meet

Girls’ Team Results

1. Leslie County 135, 2. Williamsburg 116, 3. Somerset 97, 4. Middlesboro 42, 5. Harlan 32, 6. Red Bird Christian 24, 7. Jackson County 23, 8. Riverside Christian 22, 9. Wolfe County 20, 10. Lynn Camp 17, 10. Pineville 17, 12. Lee County 6, 14. Breathitt County 5.

Girls’ Individual Results

Lynn Camp

800 METER RUN

2:41.66 Abby Mabe 3rd

1600 METER RUN

5:39.66 Abby Mabe 1st

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

13.02 Madison Peace 1st

200 METER DASH

27.33 Madison Peace 1st

400 METER DASH

1:04.00 Madison Peace 1st

800 METER RUN

2:43.47 Heaven Warren 4th

2:43.50 Emaly Powers 5th

1600 METER RUN

6:19.31 Heaven Warren 5th

3200 METER RUN

14:27.37 Heaven Warren 4th

100 METER HURDLES

17.53 Lylah Mattingly 2nd

19.74 Kaylee Rains 5th

300 METER HURDLES

49.82 Lylah Mattingly 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

54.07 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:59.38 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:37.62 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

11:43.95 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Alana Mah 1st

LONG JUMP

14-4 Alana Mah 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

31-5 Alana Mah 4th

POLE VAULT

6-0 Alana Mah 5th

6-0 Hannah Creekmore 5th

DISCUS

80-0 Abigail Stephens 4th

SHOT PUT

26-8.5 Allie Wilson 5th

