WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams dominated during Tuesday’s Class A, Region 6 Track and Field meet.
The Yellow Jackets took home first place honors with 158 points while the Lady Yellow Jackets turned in a second-place effort with 116 points. Lynn Camp’s girls’ team participated and placed 10th overall with 17 points.
Williamsburg’s boys’ team captured four first-place efforts with Robert Schwarz placing first in the 800 Meter Run and the 1600 Meter Run. Joseph West won the Discus event while the yellow Jackets’ 4x800 Meter Relay team won first place honors.
The Lady Yellow Jackets took home five first-place efforts as Madison Peace dominated by winning the 100 Meter Dash, the 200 Meter Dash, and the 400 Meter Dash. Lylah Mattingly won the 300 Meter Hurdle event while Alana Mah placed first in the High Jump event. Lynn Camp’s Abby Mabe finished in first place during the 1600 Meter Run event.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
Class A, Region 6 Track and Field Meet
Boys’ Team Results
1. Williamsburg 158.50, 2. Somerset 94, 3. Harlan 75.50, 4. Leslie County 71, 5. Middlesboro 51, 6. Jackson County 31, 7. Breathitt County 22, 8. Owsley County 18, 9. Barbourville 16, 10. Pineville 14, 11. Riverside Christian 2, 12. Hazard 1, 12. Cordia 1.
Boys’ Individual Results
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
11.60 Martin Shannon 4th
400 METER DASH
55.36 Martin Shannon 2nd
56.40 Chase Meddles 5th
800 METER RUN
2:16.74 Robel Schwarz 1st
2:24.30 Nick Baird 3rd
1600 METER RUN
5:04.67 Robel Schwarz 1st
5:22.34 Nick Baird 3rd
3200 METER RUN
12:09.21 Nick Baird 3rd
110 METER HURDLES
19.50 Hunter Thomas 2nd
21.56 Cade Hatcher 4th
300 METER HURDLES
46.01 Max Rose 2nd
48.80 Hunter Thomas 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
46.22 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:41.27 Relay Team 4th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:04.17 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
9:30.69 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
5-8 Nate Goodin 3rd
LONG JUMP
18-9.5 Ben Hale 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
40-1.5 Ben Hale 2nd
38-7.25 Riley Chinn 4th
POLE VAULT
10-6 Riley Chinn 3rd
8-6 Ben Hale 5th
DISCUS
138-3 Joseph West 1st
108-1 Zach Bowen 5th
SHOT PUT
48-1.25 Bronson Bates 2nd
Class A, Region 6 Track and Field Meet
Girls’ Team Results
1. Leslie County 135, 2. Williamsburg 116, 3. Somerset 97, 4. Middlesboro 42, 5. Harlan 32, 6. Red Bird Christian 24, 7. Jackson County 23, 8. Riverside Christian 22, 9. Wolfe County 20, 10. Lynn Camp 17, 10. Pineville 17, 12. Lee County 6, 14. Breathitt County 5.
Girls’ Individual Results
Lynn Camp
800 METER RUN
2:41.66 Abby Mabe 3rd
1600 METER RUN
5:39.66 Abby Mabe 1st
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
13.02 Madison Peace 1st
200 METER DASH
27.33 Madison Peace 1st
400 METER DASH
1:04.00 Madison Peace 1st
800 METER RUN
2:43.47 Heaven Warren 4th
2:43.50 Emaly Powers 5th
1600 METER RUN
6:19.31 Heaven Warren 5th
3200 METER RUN
14:27.37 Heaven Warren 4th
100 METER HURDLES
17.53 Lylah Mattingly 2nd
19.74 Kaylee Rains 5th
300 METER HURDLES
49.82 Lylah Mattingly 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
54.07 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:59.38 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:37.62 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
11:43.95 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Alana Mah 1st
LONG JUMP
14-4 Alana Mah 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
31-5 Alana Mah 4th
POLE VAULT
6-0 Alana Mah 5th
6-0 Hannah Creekmore 5th
DISCUS
80-0 Abigail Stephens 4th
SHOT PUT
26-8.5 Allie Wilson 5th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.