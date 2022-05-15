WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin’s boys’ track and field team continued its impressive season on Saturday by dominating track and field action while capturing another first-place finish during Saturday's Williamsburg High School Invitational.

Corbin locked up seven first-place efforts while finishing in the top five in 16 events, good enough for 169 points. Pulaski County placed second with 88 points.

North Laurel turned in a third-place effort in boys' action, capturing three first-place finishes while recording 83 points. South Laurel finished fifth with 64 points while garnering two first-place finished. Williamsburg turned in a 6th place effort with 56 points while placing in the top five in seven events.

Corbin placed second with 91 points on the girls' side while taking home four first-place efforts. South Laurel followed in third place with 87.5 points and two first-place efforts while Williamsburg finished fourth with 80 points and one first-place finish. North Laurel totaled 73 points and placed fifth overall while garnering three first-place efforts.

For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:

Williamsburg High School Invitational

Boys’ Team Results

1. Corbin 169, 2. Pulaski County 88, 3. North Laurel 83, 4. Southwestern 75, 5. South Laurel 64, 6. Williamsburg 56, 7. McCreary Central 40, 8. Leslie County 30, 9. Bell County 24, 10. Clay County 21, 11. Jackson County 17.5, 12. Knox Central 12, 13. Middlesboro 10.5, 14. Wayne County 6, 15. Pineville 5, 16. Tigers 1.

Individual Boys’ Results

Corbin

4x800 Meter Relay

4th Coleman Anderson, Nolan Brock, Jonah Black, and Noah Bonnell. 9:01.36

110 Meter Hurdles

1st Logan Wagers 16.86

100 Meter Dash

2nd Treyveon Longmire 11.15

4x200 Meter Relay

1st Brady Lanham, Logan Wagers, Brandon Baker, and Tye Stevens. 1:34.78

1600 Meter Run

3rd John Hail 4:39.93

4x100 Meter Run

1st Brandon Baker, Seth Mills, Hayden Llewellyn, and Treyveon Longmire. 44.33

400 Meter Dash

1st Tye Stevens 52.62

2nd Connor Messer 52.84

3rd Sean Simons 52.86

300 Meter Hurdles

2nd Logan Wagers 43.61

3rd Brady Lanham 44.68

800 Meter Run

4th Sean Simons 2:10.16

200 Meter Dash

3rd Tye Stevens 23.65

3200 Meter Run

3rd John Hail 10:38.80

5th Jonah Black 10:56.40

4X400 Meter Relay

1st Tye Stevens, Logan Wagers, Sean Simons, and Connor Messer. 3:33.45

Long Jump

1st Treyveon Longmire 20-10

4th Hayden Llewellyn 18-5.50

5th NaShawn Brooks 18-1

Triple Jump

2nd Clem Sell 40-3

3rd Brady Lanham 39-10

High Jump

1st Hayden Llewellyn 6-2

3rd Treyveon Longmire 5-10

Pole Vault

5th Dylan Stacy 10-0

North Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

2nd Alex Garcia, Xander Harris, Josh Hoskins, and Jasper Hampton. 8:27.16

100 Meter Dash

4th Jack Chappell 11.75

4x200 Meter Relay

4th Jack Chappell, Hunter Morgan, Noah Steely, and Tucker Warren. 1:38.04

1600 Meter Run

5th Josh Hoskins 4:56.87

4x100 Meter Relay

5th Noah Steely, Tucker Warren, Hunter Morgan, and Collier Mills. 47.88

4x400 Meter Relay

4th Alex Garcia, Hunter Morgan, Noah Steely, and Trenton Pool. 3:46.21

Shot Put

1st Luke Robinson 47-5.50

4th Connor Sizemore 41-10.50

Discus Throw

1st Luke Robinson 146-6

3rd Connor Sizemore 121-11

Long Jump

2nd Alex Garcia 19-10.50

Triple Jump

1st Alex Garcia 41-3

South Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

1st Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott. 8:25.08

4x200 Meter Relay

5th Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jeremy Steele. 1:39.85

1600 Meter Run

1st Jacob Tapscott 4:33.86

2nd Will Stanko 4:35.36

800 Meter Run

2nd Jacob Tapscott 2:02.09

3200 Meter Run

2nd Will Stanko 10:13.80

4x400 Meter Relay

2nd Andrew Hurley, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott. 3:36.19

Shot Put

3rd Logan White 45-6.50

Williamsburg

110 Meter Hurdles

5th Hunter Thomas 19.62

4x100 Meter Relay

4th Bronson Bates, Ben Hale, Riley Chinn, and Max Rose. 47.47

300 Meter Hurdles

5th Max Rose 46.93

Shot Put

2nd Bronson Bates 47-3.50

5th Noah Pitman 39-7.50

Discus Throw

4th Joseph West 120-8

High Jump

2nd Nate Goodin 6-0

Pole Vault

3rd Riley Chinn 10-6

Williamsburg High School Invitational

Girls’ Team Results

1. Pulaski County 100, 2. Corbin 91, 3. South Laurel 87.5, 4. Williamsburg 80, 5. North Laurel 73.5, 6. Southwestern 70, 7. Leslie County 66.5, 8. Knox Central 27.5, 9. Middlesboro 22, 10. Pineville 18, 11. Jackson County 16, 12. Red Bird 12, 12. Bluegrass United 12, 14. McCreary Central 9, 15. Wayne County 8, 16. Bell County 5.

Individual Girls’ Results

Corbin

4x800 Meter Relay

3rd Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Sophy Jones, and Savannah Mayer. 10:58.20

1600 Meter Run

4th Jaycee Frye 5:43.04

100 Meter Hurdles

1st Maddie Jo Russell 17.21

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1st Maddie Jo Russell, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson, and Emma Ashurst. 54.20

800 Meter Run

2nd Jaycee Frye 2:33.40

3200 Meter Run

4th Sophy Jones 3:12.06

Long Jump

2nd Maddie Jo Russell 14-3

Triple Jump

5th Grace Gibson 29-4.34

High Jump

1st Maddie Jo Russell 4-10

Pole Vault

1st Lauren Faulkner 7-6

3rd Addy Henson 7-0

North Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

2nd McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, Taylor Allen, and Riley Vickers 10:51.12

1600 Meter Run

1st Taylor Allen 5:28.27

800 Meter Run

5th Haiden Moses 2:40.58

3200 Meter Run

1st Taylor Allen 12:11.69

4x400 Meter Relay

3rd Hailie Valentine, Makayla Mastin, Belle Chappell, and Haiden Moses. 4:34.32

Discus Throw

5th Mea Anderson 83-8

Triple Jump

1st Hailie Valentine 31-5

South Laurel

4x800 Meter Relay

1st Lindsay Cox, Tiffany Greer, Gracie Hoskins, and Rose Stanko. 10:43.25

4x200 Meter Relay

1st Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Lindsay Cox. 1:54.17

100 Meter Hurdle

4th Kenzie Hubbard 18.73

400 Meter Dash

1st Gracie Hoskins 59.03

200 Meter Dash

4th Gracie Hoskins 27.28

4x400 Meter Relay

2nd Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 4:24.84

Shot Put

1st Chloe Powenski 33-11

5th Grace Leis 29-10.50

Discus Throw

2nd Grace Leis 104-6

Long Jump

3rd Autumn Bales 13-11.50

Pole Vault

5th Kenzie Hubbard 6-6

Williamsburg

100 Meter Hurdles

2nd Lylah Mattingly 17.82

100 Meter Dash

2nd Madison Peace 13.13

4x100 Meter Relay

3rd Madison Taylor, Zoie Brown, Ashlyn Brandenburg, and Madison Peace. 55.54

400 Meter Dash

2nd Madison Peace 1:01.82

300 Meter Hurdles

1st Lylah Mattingly 50.38

200 Meter Dash

2nd Madison Peace 26.78

4x400 Meter Relay

4th Ashlyn Brandenburg, Zoie Brown, Emma Meadors, and Hannah Creekmore. 4:41.02

Long Jump

5th Lylah Mattingly 13-8

Triple Jump

3rd Alana Mah 30-11

High Jump

2nd Alana Mah 4-10

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you