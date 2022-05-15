WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin’s boys’ track and field team continued its impressive season on Saturday by dominating track and field action while capturing another first-place finish during Saturday's Williamsburg High School Invitational.
Corbin locked up seven first-place efforts while finishing in the top five in 16 events, good enough for 169 points. Pulaski County placed second with 88 points.
North Laurel turned in a third-place effort in boys' action, capturing three first-place finishes while recording 83 points. South Laurel finished fifth with 64 points while garnering two first-place finished. Williamsburg turned in a 6th place effort with 56 points while placing in the top five in seven events.
Corbin placed second with 91 points on the girls' side while taking home four first-place efforts. South Laurel followed in third place with 87.5 points and two first-place efforts while Williamsburg finished fourth with 80 points and one first-place finish. North Laurel totaled 73 points and placed fifth overall while garnering three first-place efforts.
For top five boys’ and girls’ individual results, please see below:
Williamsburg High School Invitational
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 169, 2. Pulaski County 88, 3. North Laurel 83, 4. Southwestern 75, 5. South Laurel 64, 6. Williamsburg 56, 7. McCreary Central 40, 8. Leslie County 30, 9. Bell County 24, 10. Clay County 21, 11. Jackson County 17.5, 12. Knox Central 12, 13. Middlesboro 10.5, 14. Wayne County 6, 15. Pineville 5, 16. Tigers 1.
Individual Boys’ Results
Corbin
4x800 Meter Relay
4th Coleman Anderson, Nolan Brock, Jonah Black, and Noah Bonnell. 9:01.36
110 Meter Hurdles
1st Logan Wagers 16.86
100 Meter Dash
2nd Treyveon Longmire 11.15
4x200 Meter Relay
1st Brady Lanham, Logan Wagers, Brandon Baker, and Tye Stevens. 1:34.78
1600 Meter Run
3rd John Hail 4:39.93
4x100 Meter Run
1st Brandon Baker, Seth Mills, Hayden Llewellyn, and Treyveon Longmire. 44.33
400 Meter Dash
1st Tye Stevens 52.62
2nd Connor Messer 52.84
3rd Sean Simons 52.86
300 Meter Hurdles
2nd Logan Wagers 43.61
3rd Brady Lanham 44.68
800 Meter Run
4th Sean Simons 2:10.16
200 Meter Dash
3rd Tye Stevens 23.65
3200 Meter Run
3rd John Hail 10:38.80
5th Jonah Black 10:56.40
4X400 Meter Relay
1st Tye Stevens, Logan Wagers, Sean Simons, and Connor Messer. 3:33.45
Long Jump
1st Treyveon Longmire 20-10
4th Hayden Llewellyn 18-5.50
5th NaShawn Brooks 18-1
Triple Jump
2nd Clem Sell 40-3
3rd Brady Lanham 39-10
High Jump
1st Hayden Llewellyn 6-2
3rd Treyveon Longmire 5-10
Pole Vault
5th Dylan Stacy 10-0
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
2nd Alex Garcia, Xander Harris, Josh Hoskins, and Jasper Hampton. 8:27.16
100 Meter Dash
4th Jack Chappell 11.75
4x200 Meter Relay
4th Jack Chappell, Hunter Morgan, Noah Steely, and Tucker Warren. 1:38.04
1600 Meter Run
5th Josh Hoskins 4:56.87
4x100 Meter Relay
5th Noah Steely, Tucker Warren, Hunter Morgan, and Collier Mills. 47.88
4x400 Meter Relay
4th Alex Garcia, Hunter Morgan, Noah Steely, and Trenton Pool. 3:46.21
Shot Put
1st Luke Robinson 47-5.50
4th Connor Sizemore 41-10.50
Discus Throw
1st Luke Robinson 146-6
3rd Connor Sizemore 121-11
Long Jump
2nd Alex Garcia 19-10.50
Triple Jump
1st Alex Garcia 41-3
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko, and Jacob Tapscott. 8:25.08
4x200 Meter Relay
5th Chris Greer, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, and Jeremy Steele. 1:39.85
1600 Meter Run
1st Jacob Tapscott 4:33.86
2nd Will Stanko 4:35.36
800 Meter Run
2nd Jacob Tapscott 2:02.09
3200 Meter Run
2nd Will Stanko 10:13.80
4x400 Meter Relay
2nd Andrew Hurley, Will McCowan, Jeremy Steele, and Jacob Tapscott. 3:36.19
Shot Put
3rd Logan White 45-6.50
Williamsburg
110 Meter Hurdles
5th Hunter Thomas 19.62
4x100 Meter Relay
4th Bronson Bates, Ben Hale, Riley Chinn, and Max Rose. 47.47
300 Meter Hurdles
5th Max Rose 46.93
Shot Put
2nd Bronson Bates 47-3.50
5th Noah Pitman 39-7.50
Discus Throw
4th Joseph West 120-8
High Jump
2nd Nate Goodin 6-0
Pole Vault
3rd Riley Chinn 10-6
Williamsburg High School Invitational
Girls’ Team Results
1. Pulaski County 100, 2. Corbin 91, 3. South Laurel 87.5, 4. Williamsburg 80, 5. North Laurel 73.5, 6. Southwestern 70, 7. Leslie County 66.5, 8. Knox Central 27.5, 9. Middlesboro 22, 10. Pineville 18, 11. Jackson County 16, 12. Red Bird 12, 12. Bluegrass United 12, 14. McCreary Central 9, 15. Wayne County 8, 16. Bell County 5.
Individual Girls’ Results
Corbin
4x800 Meter Relay
3rd Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Sophy Jones, and Savannah Mayer. 10:58.20
1600 Meter Run
4th Jaycee Frye 5:43.04
100 Meter Hurdles
1st Maddie Jo Russell 17.21
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1st Maddie Jo Russell, Lauren Faulkner, Grace Gibson, and Emma Ashurst. 54.20
800 Meter Run
2nd Jaycee Frye 2:33.40
3200 Meter Run
4th Sophy Jones 3:12.06
Long Jump
2nd Maddie Jo Russell 14-3
Triple Jump
5th Grace Gibson 29-4.34
High Jump
1st Maddie Jo Russell 4-10
Pole Vault
1st Lauren Faulkner 7-6
3rd Addy Henson 7-0
North Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
2nd McKinley Mastin, Belle Chappell, Taylor Allen, and Riley Vickers 10:51.12
1600 Meter Run
1st Taylor Allen 5:28.27
800 Meter Run
5th Haiden Moses 2:40.58
3200 Meter Run
1st Taylor Allen 12:11.69
4x400 Meter Relay
3rd Hailie Valentine, Makayla Mastin, Belle Chappell, and Haiden Moses. 4:34.32
Discus Throw
5th Mea Anderson 83-8
Triple Jump
1st Hailie Valentine 31-5
South Laurel
4x800 Meter Relay
1st Lindsay Cox, Tiffany Greer, Gracie Hoskins, and Rose Stanko. 10:43.25
4x200 Meter Relay
1st Autumn Bales, Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, and Lindsay Cox. 1:54.17
100 Meter Hurdle
4th Kenzie Hubbard 18.73
400 Meter Dash
1st Gracie Hoskins 59.03
200 Meter Dash
4th Gracie Hoskins 27.28
4x400 Meter Relay
2nd Autumn Bales, Lindsay Cox, Reagan Messer, and Gracie Hoskins. 4:24.84
Shot Put
1st Chloe Powenski 33-11
5th Grace Leis 29-10.50
Discus Throw
2nd Grace Leis 104-6
Long Jump
3rd Autumn Bales 13-11.50
Pole Vault
5th Kenzie Hubbard 6-6
Williamsburg
100 Meter Hurdles
2nd Lylah Mattingly 17.82
100 Meter Dash
2nd Madison Peace 13.13
4x100 Meter Relay
3rd Madison Taylor, Zoie Brown, Ashlyn Brandenburg, and Madison Peace. 55.54
400 Meter Dash
2nd Madison Peace 1:01.82
300 Meter Hurdles
1st Lylah Mattingly 50.38
200 Meter Dash
2nd Madison Peace 26.78
4x400 Meter Relay
4th Ashlyn Brandenburg, Zoie Brown, Emma Meadors, and Hannah Creekmore. 4:41.02
Long Jump
5th Lylah Mattingly 13-8
Triple Jump
3rd Alana Mah 30-11
High Jump
2nd Alana Mah 4-10
