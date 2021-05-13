SOMERSET — For the second time in two weeks, Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels haven’t had an answer for 12th Region power Pulaski County.
The two teams met back on May 1st with the Maroons coming away with a 2-0 win. Pulaski County repeated the feat on Thursday, recording another 2-0 win while limiting the Colonels (18-8) to only four hits.
“We had another good pitching performance tonight. We have really been pitching it well,” Shope said. “We faced Pulaski’s number one tonight and he kept us in check. We left eight runners on base. We just couldn’t get the big hit with runners on. We’re just going to go back to work and get better.”
Pulaski County did all of its damage in the third inning, scoring both runs off Caden Petrey, who tossed three and two/thirds of an inning, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out four batters. Grant Zehr pitched the remainder of the game, holding the Maroons hitless and scoreless while striking out four batters.
Bryce Anderson, Mason Croley, Ronald Osborne, and Andrew Stack each finished with a hit apiece.
