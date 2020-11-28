The South Laurel Cardinals have been one of the best teams in the 13th Region over the past five years. After winning the regional title in 2016, the Cardinals have reached either the semi-finals or finals of the tournament every year since.
Last season, South Laurel had the best record among all 13th Region teams, finishing the year at 28-5, after being knocked out of the regional tournament by eventual champ Knox Central in the second round.
This year, the Cardinals will have some big shoes to fill. Star guard Matthew Cromer has moved on to continue his basketball career at Eastern Kentucky University. Second leading scorer and rebounder Brett Norvell graduated, along with seniors Alex Hostettler, Zach Allen, Jace Bowling, Ford Breeding, and Fischer Proffitt.
The three most experienced players returning for the Cardinals will be senior Micah Anders, junior Caden Jones, and sophomore Parker Payne. Anders was the third leading scorer on last year’s squad, averaging close to nine points per game. Jones saw action in all 33 games and averaged over three points per contest.
Payne established himself as one of the top freshmen in the region last year, playing a pivotal role for South Laurel, while averaging four points per game.
Other players who are expected to compete for a spot in the rotations are senior Weslyn Wright, juniors Rhys England, Brayden Reed, and Jacob Steele, along with several sophomores on the roster.
With a lack of experience on the roster, this could be more of a rebuilding year for the Cardinals. Due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, South Laurel, along with all other boys and girls basketball programs, were not able to have a summer schedule. The experience that teams typically gain in the summer was not there this year, and that could hurt teams like the Cardinals that lost a bulk of their experience from last season.
Back in July, Coach Jeff Davis spoke to the Times-Tribune about the impact the pandemic could have on his squad.
“We take pride in our spring and summer programs, and have done so ever since I came here,” Davis said. “We use it to get as many games under our belt for our young guys and for guys to get used to new roles. They allow our coaches to see what guys are comfortable at and what they need to work on before October. Not having that experience this summer is going to be big.”
If the Cardinals are going to continue making big runs in the postseason, it will all start with their district schedule. South Laurel plays in one of the toughest districts in the region in the 50th District, alongside Corbin, Whitley County and Williamsburg.
Williamsburg and Whitley County both have new coaches this season, with young talented rosters returning, and Corbin will have one of the better teams in the region, once again. The Cardinals have won the district title three of the past five years, and finished runner-up the other two seasons.
In addition to their district slate, Davis has built a strong schedule that will allow his team to get in a lot of experience and tough competition throughout the year. While there is concern about cancellations, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, South Laurel will face one of the toughest schedules in the region this season.
They will open the year with the Legacy Nissan Classic, which features quality teams like North Laurel, Clay County, Christian County, and Frederick Douglass. They will take on Perry County Central in the Ted Cook Classic, and could play the likes of Madison Southern, Southwestern, and East Jessamine in the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge midway through the year.
While playing some of the best teams in the region down the stretch, they’ll also face non-region opponents Wayne County, Madison Central, and Pulaski County.
With the season just around the corner, the Cardinals will prepare for a run to three-peat as district champs and compete for another regional championship in 2021.
