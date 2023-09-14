CORBIN — After enduring three consecutive road games to start their 2023 campaign, Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds are ready to defend home turf Friday against Class 6A power Frederick Douglass.
The game has been billed “Game of the Week” in the entire state, and deservedly so.
Corbin enters the matchup undefeated at 3-0, and ranked No. 3 in Class 4A while Frederick Douglass (2-1) has a No. 2 ranking in Class 6A.
“It is the biggest game in the state for the fans and students that attend Corbin High School and Frederick Douglass,” Corbin coach Tom Greer said. “This Corbin team felt like last week was the most important game in the state and every game we play, no matter who it is, will be the biggest game on our schedule.”
Not only will the Redhounds be battling the Broncos, but they’ll also be playing on artificial turf for the first time in program history at Campbell Field/Denes Stadium along with celebrating the 100th year of the football program.
“There’s a lot of things that will be taking place this week in Corbin, but the Redhound Football team will prepare for the Broncos just like every team we have played this season,” Greer said. “We have to stay focused on the game and block out all the other festivities.
“Frederick Douglass has a great team with a lot of great players,” he added. “I believe that they have seven Division I guys and they have great speed all over the field. They will be very well-coached and very sound team in all three phases of the game.”
The Broncos’ two wins this season are over Trinity (17-14), and Tates Creek (43-0). Their lone loss came against Ohio power Archbishop Hoban.
They’re led by quarterback Jaxon Strautman, running backs Pharo Watts and TayTay Allen, and receivers Darion Tabert and Avelon Chenualt.
Defensively, Darien Neal, Kayden Clay, Landon Menifee, and EJ Clinscale will lead the way.
“We have to execute on offense and defense,” Greer said. “We have to do a great job tackling in space. Special teams will play a big role in the outcome of this game. I believe that both teams will benefit from this game with the RPI and will show both teams their strength and also areas that we have to improve on to make a deep run come playoff time.”
The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff Friday.
