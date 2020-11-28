LONDON — A new year brings new expectations unless of course you are the North Laurel Jaguars.
For the second consecutive year, Nate Valentine’s squad has been tagged by many as the team to beat after coming up short during last season’s 13th Region Tournament.
The Jaguars (22-10 overall, 12-6 vs. 13th Region competition) fell in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament to eventual champion Knox Central.
Valentine and company are hoping to reverse the roles this season but he’s quick to point out even though his team may be picked as the team to beat until someone knocks off Knox Central, the Panthers will sit atop the region.
“We are approaching this season one day at a time,” he said. “If there is anything we have learned in the past nine months, it’s no one knows what tomorrow will bring. We have gone from not being able to do anything, to not being allowed to share a basketball, to being completely shut down again. We are just focusing on North Laurel.
“We are still trying to develop our program and not concerning ourselves with what others are doing,” he added. “In terms of rankings, this is Knox Central’s region until someone knocks them off. I’m not trying to deflect the attention or put the target on them, but what they have done in this region the past two years deserves the credit. Coach Tony Patterson does an excellent job and their program deserves recognition.”
Just like all teams across the state, the Jaguars have had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, which Valentine feels it will take a while to see what effects will pop up with his team not participating in summer basketball.
“I think time will tell on the effect of the pandemic,” he said. “While we missed a lot of team activities, I feel our players worked extremely hard to improve individually.”
North Laurel lost talent due to graduation and will have some holes to feel entering the season but the cupboard is far from being bare.
Returning sophomores Reed Sheppard (20.6 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game) and Ryan Davidson (14.7, 5.6) lead the way along with the likes of seniors Nate Bruner (3.2, 1.9) and Wayne Estep (10.9, 2.7), juniors Caden Harris (1.4, 1.6), Clay Sizemore (4.6, 0.6), and Dillan Nicely (0.4, 0.4), and sophomore Brody Brock (0.7, 0.3) are among many players that are expected to contribute this season.
“I have been pleased with our team’s improvement thus far,” Valentine said. “The guys are working hard and seem to have really good chemistry. We will still be relatively young but I think we can be a good team by the end of the season.
“We have a solid nucleus coming back that will be anchored by Reed and Ryan,” he added. “Though they are both sophomores, they have a tremendous amount of game experience. I expect them both to play above their age. We also have two seniors this season. Nate Bruner will be expected to play a huge role for us again. He’s a fierce competitor and can be an outstanding defender. Wayne Estep transferred from OBI as a result of the pandemic. OBI was forced to close their boarding facilities and will not field a varsity boys team this season. Wayne is a strong athlete that will have an immediate impact on our team. We are excited to get Caden Harris back on the court after football.
“Clay Sizemore will be relied upon heavily,” Valentine continued. “Clay has worked as hard as anyone this offseason. Clay is one of the best perimeter shooters I have coached. He continues to improve in other aspects as well. He is becoming one of the vocal leaders of this team. Brody Brock played some key minutes last year and will be expected to contribute. Dillan Nicely continues to improve and has gotten much stronger. We have a very deep and talented sophomore class that we will rely on throughout the season including Brayden Caudill, Kyler Elza, Chase Keen, and Chase Dotson. Freshman Cole Messer has been a pleasant surprise thus far as well.”
All eyes will be on Sheppard this season, especially after he turned in a breakthrough summer that led to him becoming the first 2023 player in the state to receive a DI offer.
“Having talented players certainly makes coaching easier,” Valentine said. “He can make an impact on both ends of the floor. He’s extremely unselfish and can dominate a game without scoring. He’s worked extremely hard this offseason and continues to improve.”
With an abundance of talent returning, Valentine said a key to his team’s success will be for his team to “continue to improve and not let our circumstances control our destiny.”
“None of us know what tomorrow will bring,” he said. “We just have to keep getting better each day. We need to continue to improve on the defensive end and must rebound as a team.”
North Laurel will once again be challenged with a tough schedule. The Jaguars played one of the toughest slates in the region last season, and it’s just as hard this year.
“Our schedule is extremely challenging,” Valentine admitted. “Outside of a very talented 13th region schedule, we are playing in two of the best tournaments in the state. The King of the Bluegrass hosted by Fairdale and the Traditional Bank Classic hosted by Lexington Catholic boast many teams that will be featured in the top 25 statewide rankings. We are still a very young team, but I hope this schedule will help prepare us better for postseason play. We wanted to play the best of the best and see where we are.”
With the Jaguars being tagged as the region’s top team, they’ll also look to recapture the 49th District championship after falling to Clay County last season in the district title game.
“The 49th will be very competitive again this season. We lost to Clay County three times last year, and they return a solid core. We will have to find a way to knock them off if we want to make a deep run.
“I think being consistent is very important,” Valentine added. “Consistency isn’t always measured in wins and losses but I’m cautiously optimistic we will be more consistent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.