In his first year as the head coach of the Whitley County Lady Colonels, Sean Pigman established a culture with his program that looks to pay dividends in the 2020-2021 basketball season.
Pigman brought a fast-paced, workaholic attitude to Whitley County. In his first year, they were able to win 15 games and finish as runner-up in the 50th District Tournament. This season, the Lady Colonels will feature a team that has returned some experience, combined with an influx of youth, and several players who will be on the floor at any given time.
Pigman said that he believes this year’s team will be one that continually improves throughout the year and may even surprise some people in the end.
“We really like our team. We have a good mix of experience and youth. We can shoot the ball and get up and down the floor,” said Pigman. “We feel like we have the ability to be a little better than most believe by the year’s end if we get to continue to grow and develop throughout this strange season ahead.”
Whitley County will feature one of the largest senior classes in the region, with six seniors returning from last year. Reis Anderson, Jaycie Monhollen, Natalie Moses will be the three returning scorers from a year ago, while Katie Powers, Dorian Siler, and Gladys Thornton were all able to gain experience last year, and will play bigger roles this season.
Pigman said his senior class is crucial to the success of this season, adding that they feel like they have something to prove this year.
“This group brings lots of experience and I feel like they have something to prove,” said Pigman. “They have meant a great deal to our program and they will be missed big time when they are gone.”
Following the seniors is a group of underclassmen that will play big roles this season. Led by freshman Darcie Anderson, Pigman said that the younger players on the team will not only provide the depth needed to play his style of basketball, but they will be relied upon to fill in some key roles this year.
Anderson averaged close to five points per game last season as one of the top eighth graders in the region. Joining her will be fellow freshmen Gracie Jo Wilder and Mariss Douglass, both of whom will be big contributors as younger players.
The Lady Colonels have several other players who will play into the rotation, including juniors Bailey Brown, Chelsey Logan, Taylor Rice, Becca Meadors.
Pigman said because of the depth that he has on his team, they will be able to play the style of basketball that will put them in position to be in most of their games in the end.
“Depth is one of our strengths - we can play lots of kids. We hope to be able to compete more on the glass this year, as kids have really worked in the weight room at strength and conditioning,” said Pigman.
Pigman said one of his biggest concerns this season is something that is out of his control - cancellation of games. With a senior-led team, his squad should have the maturity to navigate a schedule that will likely come with lots of ups and downs, but with a large group of underclassmen, Pigman knows his squad will have a lot of room to improve and that only comes by playing.
Either way, Pigman said that ultimately it is going to come down to his team’s performance in their six district games during the season. While they were able to reach the regional tournament last year, they’ll have to put together a strong year to do it again, as the 50th District is once again among the best.
Last season, the Lady Colonels struggled through the middle season, after a strong start. But they were able to pull together and finished the regular season by winning five of their last six games, before defeating Corbin in the first round of the district tournament.
This year, the Lady Colonels will face an even more difficult schedule, filled with the best teams in the region, and some non-regional opponents, as well.
“Our schedule is tough. We play everyone in our district twice and our district is the toughest around, overall, for sure,” said Pigman. “Outside of the region, we play Southwestern, Somerset, Wayne, Pulaski, and Madison Southern, which are all going to be great competition. We feel like our schedule should have us ready for the postseason.”
