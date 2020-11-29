There is a new man leading the way for the Whitley County Colonels basketball team this season.
Mark White was named the head coach of the Colonels’ boys basketball program back in May, after longtime coach Jerry Overbey resigned. White takes over Whitley County after several years as both a college and high school coach.
White brings a ton of experience to Whitley County, serving as the head coach of two high school programs, two community colleges, and as an assistant for five years at Mississippi State University. As a college coach, he compiled an impressive record of 240-99.
White is taking over a team that has had a string of success over the past several seasons, but failed to get over the hump. While Corbin, South Laurel, and Williamsburg have all won 13th Region titles within the past decade, the Colonels have failed to reach the tournament.
Entering the season, Whitley County will be one of the youngest teams in the 13th Region. They return three starters, but will have no seniors on the roster. Despite that, White said he believes his team will have quite a bit of depth and be able to put a lot of kids on the floor on any given night.
“This year’s team is a very young team with no seniors, but it will have a lot of depth. I really like our team a lot,” said White. “They play extremely hard. They are a tough team both physically and mentally. I think by year’s end, we have a chance to be a really good team to make a run.”
The three returning starters from last year will be Jack Estes, Grayson Estes, and Trevor Downs. With all three playing football, they have not been able to be with the team up to this point in the preseason, but will join as soon as the Colonels football season ends.
Whitley County also returns leading scorer Garrett McNealy. The junior guard averaged 10 points per game last season. Downs also averaged close to 10 points per game last season, while both Jack and Grayson Estes averaged over nine. Downs also led the Colonels in rebounding at over six boards per game.
Other players who are vying for a starting spot include Jamie Fuson, Brayden Mahan, Ethan Keene, Peyton Anderson, Bryson Potter, and Cody Senters, among several other players.
White said that most of the varsity roster will be included in the rotation at the beginning of the season. He believes that he will be able to play over 10 players throughout the course of a game.
“Some of these kids play football, so it’s going to take a little time for them to be where they need to be both physically conditioning and learning all the things that we do on both ends of the court,” said White. “We have 12-13 kids that will be competing for playing time. The players in rotation (for us) could be numerous.”
In the past, Whitley County has been an in-your-face style defense, with a slowed down half-court offense, but that is changing this year. When the Colonels take the court this season, White expects them to bring an aggressive attitude at both ends of the court. With their depth and athletic abilities, Whitley County could be the type of team that can wear opponents down.
White said both depth and toughness are qualities of his team that stick out to them, and both are important to winning.
“The strengths of this team are its overall depth and it’s toughness,” said White. “With how hard we play, and our aggressive style of play on defense and offense for 32 minutes. Our practices are very hard, tough, and competitive.”
While lack of experience is a concern, White has worked hard on revamping the Colonels’ schedule for this season. He will be relying on several freshmen and sophomores to contribute this year, so he wanted to load the schedule with top teams and lots of games.
When he first took over the job, Whitley County had just 18 games on the schedule. With COVID-19 still factoring into whether games will be played or not, there is a good chance that cancellations will take place throughout the year. White has been able to increase their games to 28, which should provide ample opportunities for his team to compete and improve.
“The 10 games we added are against tough competition,” said White. “We are now playing every top team in the region except for North Laurel.”
White can’t wait to get started to see what his kids can do.
“I like our team a lot,” White said. “These kids have worked their butts off from the first day we were allowed to start.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.