CORBIN — Lynn Camp is looking to get back on the winning track after its two-game win streak came to an end last week on the road against Bellevue.
To do so, the Wildcats will need to find a way to get past a much-improved Jackson County squad, who also saw its two-game win streak come to an end with a loss to Shawnee.
“We had a rough night,” Lynn Canp coach Darrell Hendrix said of his team’s loss to Bellevue. “I think the long trip affected us and we came out flat. We started playing better about halfway through the third quarter but it was too late.
“The players were disappointed in this loss, but we have to put it behind us and regroup,” he added. “We’re OK and still can have a successful season. The important thing is for us to have a great week of practice and be ready to play Friday night.”
Hendrix expects his team to be in a battle with the Generals, whose strength has been its ground game.
“Jackson County is a much-improved team from last year, but so are we,” Hendrix said. “It should be a great game. Jackson has a couple good running backs that we have to stop, and we have some good backs that they’ll have to stop.”
The key to success for both teams could be the battle of the offensive and defensive lines, according to Hendrix said.
“Whoever gets the best out of their offensive line will have the advantage. That where it starts,” he said. “Nothing works if you’re not getting the blocking. We have a good offensive line, and if they come to play we will be able to move the ball successfully.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
