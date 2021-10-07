CORBIN — For the second consecutive week, Mark Huddleston’s Lynn Camp Wildcats will be playing under Thursday night lights as they travel to play Pineville in their first district contest of the season.
The Wildcats (0-7) came close to ending their 13-game losing skid last week but gave up the winning score with 17 seconds remaining during their heartbreaking, 40-38, loss to Jellico, Tenn.
Despite the loss, there were a lot of positives that came out of it.
Lynn Camp’s 38-point output was the most points the Wildcats have scored this season while quarterback Tylen Smith was a one-man wrecking crew. He passed for 91 yards, ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns while leading the team with 14 tackles.
Brody Lane also had a big game on both sides of the ball. He led the team with 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns while catching two passes for 13 yards. Lane also finished with 10 tackles.
“We are trying to get better every time we take the field,” Huddleston said. “A loss like that definitely hurts but there was a lot to build off of. There is still a long way to go but yes, we are getting better. We have stop turning the ball over, and stop beating ourselves with penalties.”
The Wildcats will now try to find a way to slow down a Pineville team that has won two games in a row while posting a 5-1 mark this season.
“Pineville is a very well-coached football team that can hurt you a number of ways,” Huddleston said. “We'll have to play with great discipline and be sure tacklers. It's always important to get off to a good start, especially on the road, and It’s always important to continue to get better and build off of the previous positives.”
