Perhaps no team in the state of Kentucky was as disappointed with the COVID-19 shutdown and quarantine than the South Laurel Lady Cardinals at the end of the 2019-2020 girls basketball season.
The Lady Cardinals were one of the best basketball teams in the state of Kentucky throughout the entire season a year ago, led by a trio of seniors in Ally Collett, Amerah Steele, and Sydnie Hall. Behind their trio of stars, Chris Souder’s team marched through the 13th Region Tournament, defeating North Laurel in the finals to take the crown.
Many thought that run could end in the first round of the state tournament, when the Lady Cardinals faced off against the tournament’s favorite, Sacred Heart. But, a 58-57 upset in the first round gave South Laurel the win they needed to make a run at a state title. Unfortunately, COVID-19 had other plans, and the tournament was officially ended, leaving all of South Laurel wondering what could have been.
Now that the seniors from last year’s team are gone, Souder and his crew are back for what they hope is another magical run in the 2020-2021 season. While they may not have the hype they did a year ago, they still have a talented roster and one of the best coaches in the state.
Souder said that he likes what he is seeing from this year’s squad, but they’ll have to prove it on the court. And that may take some time.
“This year’s team definitely has the talent to make a deep run, but we understand we have big shoes to fill with what we lost last year,” said Souder. “With COVID, we did not get a summer and a chance to look at what works and what does not, so we will have to use the season to figure that out. We may struggle early, until we can figure out what our team identity truly is.”
Leading the way for the Lady Cardinals will be returning senior Brianna Howard. Howard burst onto the scene last year as one of the top point guards in the region, running the show for South Laurel during their title run season. While Souder said he is not sure who will be in his top five, it is almost certain that Howard will be there.
“Bri Howard is our only senior and she will more than likely be one of our starters,” Souder said. “We don’t have a set starting lineup just yet. We have several different options that we can use. Also, to be honest, I may have to change lineups a lot early in the year to see what our best chemistry is.”
There are several players, in addition to Howard, who will be in the conversation for the starting spots and rotation players. Rachel Presley, Corbin Miller, Emily Mills, Emily Cox, Clara Collins, Gracie Turner, Reagan Jones, and Kylie Clem are all solid players on the South Laurel squad this year.
Presley and Miller are both juniors and saw some experience last season. Sophomores Emily Cox and Clara Collins both saw significant minutes last season and look to be among the top players this year. Mills, Turner, and Jones will also play big roles. Clem is a freshman, and will be among the names who’ll be vying for one of those spots.
Losing most of their scoring from a year ago, the Lady Cardinals will have to rely on their strengths to get them through tough matchups throughout the year. Souder said his team’s ability to defend and shoot the three will be relied upon this season.
“Our strength is definitely our length. I can put four girls out there at one time that are 5-feet 10-inches or better,” said Souder. “Also, every single kid can step out and shoot the three.”
As the reigning 13th Region champions, the Lady Cardinals will have a large target on their backs to begin the season. But, with the way things currently are, Souder said they are just thankful for the opportunity to play the game they love.
To get back to the regional title game, South Laurel will first have to take care of business in the district. Corbin has improved and Whitley County and Williamsburg will both have a say during district.
“As usual, our schedule will be challenging and the schedule could be changing all season with COVID,” said up Souder. “I think the region will be more balanced than it has been the past two years and we just take the approach of the tougher the schedule the more prepared we will be. We want our players battle tested in March.”
