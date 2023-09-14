WILLIAMSBURG — In a highly anticipated 13th Region matchup, the Whitley County Colonels are preparing to take on unbeaten Bell County in a game that promises to be a battle of physicality and skill.
Whitley County coach Matt Rhymer stressed the importance of consistency and the development of winning habits after seeing his Colonels improve to 3-1 last week with a 28-7 win over South Laurel.
“All wins are good for our program right now,” he said. “We are trying to learn how to be consistent in preparation and the way we want to play. Our guys are trying really hard to develop those disciplines and habits.”
Whitley County’s demeanor after the win against South Laurel has been positive, with signs of progress evident, according to Rhymer.
“This team is giving great effort, we are a work in progress,” he said. “We challenge them every week to get a little better and compete.”
Looking ahead to Friday’s matchup against Bell County, Rhymer stressed the importance of a strong week of practice.
“We need to have a great week of practice,” he said. “This is going to be a very physical game on both sides of the ball.
“Bell County is well-coached, efficient and consistent in how they play,” Rhymer added. “We will have to match their physicality.”
Rhymer said the need for his team to play fast and physical, protect the ball, and make the most out of every possession are all keys to the game.
“This is a line of scrimmage football game,” he said. “We have to play our best game yet in order to have success. Bell County won’t beat themselves by making mistakes. We have to limit mistakes and penalties.”
Rhymer also showed appreciation for the community’s support throughout the season.
“We appreciate all the support we have had from the community this season,” he said. “It means a lot to our players to know that they have so many people pulling for them to have success.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Whitley County.
