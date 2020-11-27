CORBIN — High expectations are in store for Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats thanks to a couple of transfers combined with returning talent.
Clarke, who was coach of the Lady Wildcat basketball program last season, will be taking over for former coach Dinky Phipps, who resigned as head coach earlier this year.
Lynn Camp is coming off a 13-15 season that saw the Wildcats fall in first-round action of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Tournament along with losing in the first round of the 51st District Tournament.
Clarke is hoping to reverse his team’s fortunes this season.
“I’m extremely excited about this upcoming season,” he said. “I understand the expectations are high and that’s what I embrace. I don’t want to fly under the radar. I want high expectations and I want my kids to embrace it as well. I feel like that’s how you build a program.
“I think we have a team that can compete in the All ‘A’, and while I know Knox Central is the favorite, I think we have a legit chance in our district. As far as regional play, I would like to get there and see what happens.“
Like most teams statewide, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Clarke’s squad in many ways.
“The pandemic has affected us big time,” Clarke said. “Our numbers have been low because football has been pushed back meaning, the football players won’t be joining us soon. We also have had a couple of guys out due to COVID along with myself. Missing summer ball is huge because any time the kids can play is always a plus.”
Lynn Camp will enter the season as one of the top teams in the region. Seniors Maison Prater returns along with Spencer Gilbert and Luke Ledington. They’ll be joining freshman Jace Boggs along with transfers Gavin Allen and Micah Engle.
“Maison is looking to continue his outstanding play from last year,” Clarke said. “He averaged 15 points a game and shot 47 percent from 3-point range. Spencer enters his senior year after earning Newcomer of the Year in the 51st District last season averaging six points and three rebounds. He will be asked to guard the opposing team’s best player and contribute on the offensive end.
”Luke will be asked to display leadership for the team and very well could be the team’s best shooter from behind the arc,” he added. “Jace played major minutes as a freshman and shot 44 percent from 3. He will be called on to have a bigger role this season. Gavin is coming off a season where he earned Newcomer of the Year in the 50th District, averaging eight points and four rebounds on 60 percent shooting. He has reformed his body over the summer dropping over 20 pounds while adding some much needed strength. He has a chance to be the best big in the region. Micah Engle is coming off a very productive off season, he played in the Prep Hoops Top 250 2022 and was ranked in the top 10. I think he is poised to showcase he is one of the better players in the region.”
Clarke believes his team’s key to success will be his defense being able to limit teams to one shot.
“Our strengths, I hope, will be our balanced post play inside along with our ability to stretch the defense behind the arc. Concerns will be our perimeter shooting because one bad night can change that.”
To prepare for postseason play, Clarke likes the schedule his team is going to be playing.
“Our schedule will definitely get us ready to compete on the level we want to be on,” he said. “We have four teams ranked in the top 10 preseason on our schedule with two bigger schools on our schedule also.”
The Wildcats will look to unseat Knox Central as defending champions but it’s not going to be easy in a much-improved 51st District landscape.
“I think our district is very challenging,” Clarke admitted. “Knox Central is clearly the favorite and they should be, but I think we have the team and the personnel to make a run at the district this season. I think the 13th Region overall is so competitive with a ton of talent and elite coaches, I think we have a team that can be right in the thick of things. I’m hoping we can play our best at the right time
“Getting off to a good start is key because of the pandemic we don’t know what could happen, so I hope we can get out to a good start early,” he added. “I’m very excited about the upcoming season. I like that there is a bit of a buzz around here about the upcoming season. I plan on putting out a good product for the fans in the community along with the administration to be proud of and excited to watch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.