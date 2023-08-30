National Training Identification Series

Matthew Powenski, of North Laurel, and Kip Allen, of Whitley County, brought home gold at the National Training Identification Series (NTIS) for the Midwest Team in Cary, North Carolina. The NTIS is the training ground for Team USA where potential Team USA players are identified. | photo submitted

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you