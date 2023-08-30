Matthew Powenski, of North Laurel, and Kip Allen, of Whitley County, brought home gold at the National Training Identification Series (NTIS) for the Midwest Team in Cary, North Carolina. The NTIS is the training ground for Team USA where potential Team USA players are identified. | photo submitted
Powenski, Allen bring home gold at National Training Identification Series
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Strong roots key to growth for Bingham Tire & Oil
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Unhappy with school dress code
- Free student admission to all home, regular season games for Knox district
- Lady Redhounds drop three-set thriller to Whitley County during Kentucky 2A, Section 7 finals
- DraftKings inks agreement with local gaming facilities for Kentucky market access
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why are our daughters being objectified?
- Wren puts on a show during Lynn Camp’s 33-6 rout of Berea
- Unbeaten Lady Colonels repeat as Kentucky 2A, Section 7 champions
- Firefighter suspended in wake of abuse indictment
- Beloved store owner gives blessing to local sisters as they purchase her bridal shop
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.